There is a fear that doesn’t show up on any balance sheet.

It doesn’t appear in portfolio statements.

It doesn’t get discussed openly in conversations.

But it quietly sits in the background.

“What if it’s not enough?”

It’s not always about money

On the surface, this fear looks financial.

Will the corpus last?

Will inflation erode it?

What if something unexpected happens?

These are valid questions.

But often, they are not the real source of anxiety.

Because I’ve seen this fear exist even among people who are, by all reasonable measures, financially secure.

The deeper layer

What we call “fear of running out of money” is often something deeper:

Fear of losing control

Fear of dependency

Fear of uncertainty

Fear of becoming irrelevant

Money becomes the proxy.

If the money holds, life feels stable.

If the money feels uncertain, everything else feels fragile.

The memory of scarcity

For many of us, this fear has roots that go back decades.

Growing up in households where money was tight

Watching parents stretch every rupee

Living through uncertain economic phases

Even when circumstances change, the imprint remains.

You may have moved from scarcity to abundance.

But your mind hasn’t fully caught up.

Why “more” doesn’t solve it

The instinctive response to this fear is simple:

Accumulate more.

A larger corpus should bring more comfort.

But it rarely does.

Because when the fear is emotional, not numerical,

no number feels fully sufficient.

The goalpost keeps moving.

A different question

Instead of asking:

“How much more do I need?”

It may be worth asking:

“What exactly am I afraid of losing?”

Because the answer may not be money.

It may be:

Independence

Dignity

Choice

Or a sense of control over one’s life

And once you identify that, the solution may not lie only in financial planning.

What helps

Clarity reduces fear.

Knowing your real expenses—not imagined ones

Having a simple, reliable plan

Building non-financial anchors (health, relationships, purpose)

Because ultimately, resilience in life doesn’t come from money alone.

ALSO READ The Strange Problem of Having Enough

Closing

The fear of running out is real.

But it is not always about running out of money.

Sometimes, it is about running out of certainty.

And learning to live with a little uncertainty…

may be the more important shift in the years ahead.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.