Imagine waking up on an ordinary weekday morning.

You step outside — and what greets you? Clean air or a haze? Quiet streets or constant noise? A short, pleasant walk or a careful navigation through traffic? Familiar faces or a sense of anonymity?

The environment we live in quietly shapes our days far more than we often acknowledge. It influences our mood, our health, our energy levels, even our willingness to step out and engage with life.

Yet many of us spend surprisingly little time asking a simple question: is where I live today the best place for the life I want going forward?

For decades, location was rarely a choice. Careers dictated cities. Children’s schooling influenced neighbourhoods. Practical considerations took precedence over lifestyle preferences.

But as responsibilities evolve and longevity extends the horizon, the question becomes more open — and perhaps more important.

Of course, there is comfort in the familiar.

The kirana store owner who knows exactly what you need. The nearby temple or place of worship that has been part of your routine for years. Neighbours who recognise you. Streets that hold memories of different phases of life.

These are not trivial attachments. They provide a sense of belonging.

Yet it is worth asking gently: are these comforts enough if other aspects of daily living are steadily deteriorating?

Many urban environments are changing rapidly. Traffic congestion grows. Air quality declines. Noise levels increase. Infrastructure struggles to keep pace. In many cases, these trends are unlikely to reverse — they are, in a sense, one-way streets.

Do we wait until these pressures become unbearable before reconsidering our choices? Or do we step back earlier and reflect on what kind of environment will best support the years ahead?

For some, this may mean moving within the same city — choosing a quieter neighbourhood, a more walkable community, or a smaller home that is easier to maintain.

For others, it might involve relocating to a different city or town altogether — seeking cleaner air, slower pace, or closer access to nature.

Another question that increasingly arises is whether to live abroad, especially when children are settled there.

The idea carries both attraction and complexity. Being closer to family can bring emotional comfort. At the same time, it may involve adjusting to being a foreigner — navigating unfamiliar systems, cultural differences, and sometimes a sense of dependence.

Is proximity worth the trade-offs? How important is independence? How comfortable are we with starting anew?

There are no universal answers — only personal reflections.

What becomes clear, however, is that where we live is not merely a logistical decision. It is a lifestyle choice that shapes the texture of everyday experience.

As we look ahead to potentially decades of life, it may be worth asking:

Where do I feel most alive?

Where can I maintain my health with ease?

Where do I have access to community and meaningful engagement?

Where can I live with both comfort and possibility?

Sometimes, the hardest step is simply allowing ourselves to consider change — to recognise that what served us well in one phase may not serve us equally well in another.

Choosing where to live, then, becomes an act of intentional living — aligning environment with values, and surroundings with aspirations.

Because ultimately, the place we call home quietly influences the life we are able to live within it.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.