There is a pattern I’ve begun to notice in conversations with people in their 50s and 60s.

It doesn’t come up directly. Nobody says, “I feel weighed down.” But it reveals itself in small ways — a passing remark about cupboards full of things no one uses, a quiet admission that responsibilities feel heavier than they once did, a sense that life has become more complex than necessary.

For decades, accumulation was natural. In fact, it was expected.

We accumulated possessions because life was expanding — a growing family, a bigger home, new needs, new aspirations. We accumulated roles because people depended on us — provider, decision-maker, problem solver. We accumulated commitments because saying yes felt like progress.

And for a long time, this made sense. Expansion was the right strategy.

But somewhere around the middle of life, often without announcement, the direction quietly changes.

ALSO READ Designing your days — Finding something to look forward to

Life stops asking us to gather more. It begins inviting us to carry less.

This shift is subtle. There is no ceremony marking it. Yet many people feel it — a quiet pull towards simplicity, a growing appreciation for space, an instinct to reduce rather than add.

Part of this comes from experience. After decades of living, we begin to recognise that not everything we once chased continues to matter. Some ambitions feel complete. Some roles naturally evolve. Some possessions no longer carry the meaning they once did.

Part of it also comes from a deeper awareness of time. When we realise that the years ahead are precious — perhaps 30 or 40 of them — we start asking a different question: What do I really want to carry forward?

Letting go at this stage is not about giving up. It is about making conscious choices.

I’ve seen people experience this in very practical ways. Someone decides to simplify their home — not because they must, but because maintaining excess feels unnecessary. Another chooses to step back from obligations that no longer energise them. Someone else releases old expectations they had quietly placed on themselves for years.

And with each small act of letting go, something interesting happens: energy returns.

There is less mental clutter. Fewer decisions. More ease in daily life.

ALSO READ The skill of asking for help — A quiet strength

Living light is not about minimalism as a trend. It is about reducing friction — physical, emotional, and psychological — so that life flows with less resistance.

There is also a deeper dimension to this.

In the first half of life, much of our identity is built externally — through achievement, roles, recognition. Over time, these identities naturally soften. Letting go allows us to rediscover who we are beyond what we do.

It creates room for quieter joys — unhurried conversations, meaningful pursuits, time spent in reflection, simple routines that feel grounding.

Many people describe a surprising sense of calm once they begin simplifying. It is as if the mind relaxes when it is no longer surrounded by excess — whether that excess is physical or emotional.

ALSO READ The second curve of learning — The freedom to be a beginner again

Of course, letting go is not always easy. Some things carry memories. Some roles provide comfort. Some expectations feel deeply ingrained. But often, what we fear losing turns out to be less essential than we imagined.

And what we gain is a sense of lightness that is difficult to describe until experienced.

If longevity is the new reality — if we are likely to live longer than previous generations — then learning to live light may be one of the most important skills of this phase. Carrying unnecessary weight for decades ahead is neither practical nor joyful.

Perhaps the invitation of the second half of life is not to accumulate more, but to refine — to keep what truly matters and release what does not.

Because sometimes, the greatest form of wealth is not what we hold on to, but what we are free enough to let go.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.