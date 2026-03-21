Live to 100: Over the last few years, I’ve found myself observing something quietly fascinating.

Friends — people I have known for decades — have begun stepping into a new role. Not one they actively prepared for, not one they trained for, but one that seems to transform them in subtle yet unmistakable ways.

They have become grandparents.

I should confess at the outset — I am not one yet. But perhaps that has made me an attentive observer. Watching from the outside, I’ve noticed shifts that are hard to capture in simple words.

A friend who was once perpetually busy now rearranges his week around video calls with a toddler. Another, who spent years speaking about markets and business cycles, now talks about feeding schedules and bedtime stories with surprising enthusiasm. Someone else showed me a photo album recently — not of achievements or milestones, but of small everyday moments with a grandchild, each narrated with quiet pride.

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There is a softness that seems to enter their lives.

It has made me reflect on something I once heard — a simple metaphor that feels increasingly meaningful with time: if children are the principal, grandchildren are the interest. And as any investor knows, it is often the interest that feels most rewarding.

Perhaps that is because grandparenting comes without the pressures that define parenting. The urgency is lower. The stakes feel gentler. The relationship has space to breathe.

Parents carry responsibility — education, discipline, decisions. Grandparents seem to carry something different: presence.

In conversations, many friends describe this phase as unexpectedly joyful. They speak about rediscovering patience, about noticing small things again — a child’s curiosity, their unfiltered laughter, their ability to turn ordinary moments into adventures.

One friend told me recently, “When I’m with my grandson, I’m not thinking about anything else. It’s strangely calming.”

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What strikes me most is not just the joy, but the perspective it brings. Grandparenting appears to reconnect people with parts of themselves that may have been dormant — playfulness, storytelling, a slower rhythm of engagement.

It also seems to shift the experience of time. Watching a new generation grow creates a sense of continuity — a reminder that life is not just about individual journeys, but about an unfolding story across generations.

Of course, this role is not identical for everyone. Some live close to their grandchildren and are deeply involved in daily life. Others experience it through occasional visits or long-distance connections. Yet even from afar, many describe feeling a renewed sense of emotional connection.

For those of us not yet in this role, it offers an interesting reflection: how do we relate to younger generations more broadly? How do we stay curious about their world without trying to shape it too tightly? How do we offer wisdom without imposing?

In many ways, grandparenting seems to embody a quieter form of influence — one rooted less in authority and more in affection.

As longevity increases, this phase may span decades. It is not a brief epilogue but a meaningful chapter in its own right. One that invites us to engage with life through a different lens — lighter, gentler, more appreciative.

Watching friends step into this role has reminded me of something simple yet profound: love evolves. It does not remain static. It finds new expressions as life unfolds.

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And perhaps that is the deeper gift of grandparenting — not just the joy of watching another generation grow, but the opportunity to experience love again, this time with the wisdom of time and the freedom of perspective.

Sometimes, the later chapters of life introduce us to relationships we never knew we needed — and in doing so, they quietly expand our understanding of what it means to belong.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.