Think back to your closest friends.

How did you meet them?

For many of us, the answer is surprisingly similar.

School.

College.

Our first job.

The neighbourhood we grew up in.

The friendships that shape our lives often begin because life places us in the same room, day

after day. We don’t set out looking for friends. Shared experiences quietly do the work for us.

Then adulthood takes over.

Careers accelerate.

Families grow.

Cities change.

Priorities shift.

Friendships continue, but increasingly on borrowed momentum.

A phone call here.

A reunion there.

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A promise to meet soon

And somehow, years slip by.

One of the quieter transitions of the second half of life is that the machinery that once created

friendships naturally begins to disappear.

You are no longer surrounded by classmates.

You don’t spend ten hours a day with the same colleagues.

Children no longer introduce you to other parents.

The opportunities for serendipity become fewer.

Yet our need for friendship doesn’t diminish.

If anything, it becomes more important.

Research consistently reminds us that strong social connections are among the biggest

contributors to health, resilience and emotional well-being as we grow older. But beyond the

research lies something much simpler.

Life is richer when there are people who know your story.

People with whom silence is comfortable.

People who celebrate your successes without envy and stand beside you during disappointment

without judgement.

The mistake many of us make is assuming that these relationships will somehow take care of

themselves.

They rarely do.

Friendship, in this stage of life, becomes an act of intention.

It may mean making the first phone call.

Organising the lunch that never seems to happen.

Reconnecting with someone you’ve thought about for years.

Joining a walking group, a book club or a community where shared interests can become shared

lives.

It may even mean allowing yourself to make entirely new friends—something many adults

quietly assume is no longer possible.

Perhaps we need to rethink that assumption.

After all, every lifelong friend was once someone we had just met.

There is another shift worth noticing.

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As life moves forward, we become less interested in having a large circle.

We begin valuing a meaningful one.

A few people who truly know us often matter more than dozens who merely know of us.

That is not a narrowing of life.

It is a deepening of it.

The second half of life offers many opportunities—to learn, to contribute, to travel, to grow.

None of them are quite as fulfilling if experienced alone.

Perhaps friendship deserves to move from the margins of our lives to the centre of our planning.

After all, we carefully plan our finances for the decades ahead.

Maybe it’s time we became equally intentional about the people we hope will walk those decades

with us.

A question to reflect on:

If your closest circle ten years from now depended on the choices you make today, who

would you invest more time in?

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace.

The fifth edition talked about the quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while the sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series explained why traditional time management becomes a trap after 50, while the eighth revealed the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focused on why financial conversations between couples need a reboot after 50, and the tenth piece explored the quiet identity shift that happens after 50.

In the eleventh installment, we looked at the psychological shift that happens when the professional and familial demands on us slow down, and why finding a renewed sense of being useful and needed becomes the ultimate key to fulfillment in the second half of life.

In the twelfth piece, we explored why learning to say “no” becomes an essential life skill in the second half of life—shifting away from default obligations to consciously edit our time and make room for what truly matters.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.