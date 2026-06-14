For much of our lives, we are encouraged to be the hero.

The hero solves problems.

The hero takes charge.

The hero delivers results.

The hero is recognised, rewarded and celebrated.

From our earliest years, achievement becomes the dominant narrative. We are taught to study harder, perform better, climb higher and accomplish more. Success often depends on our ability to stand out.

And for good reason.

The first half of life is largely about building.

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Building careers.

Building businesses.

Building families.

Building financial security.

Building a reputation.

But somewhere along the journey, a subtle shift begins to occur.

What once felt deeply satisfying starts to feel less so.

The promotion matters, but perhaps not as much as it once did.

The award is appreciated, but the excitement fades quickly.

The accumulation of more begins to deliver diminishing emotional returns.

Many people assume this is a sign of declining ambition.

I am not sure it is.

I think it may be a sign of evolving purpose.

There is a reason why so many accomplished individuals eventually find themselves mentoring younger colleagues, advising entrepreneurs, teaching, volunteering or supporting causes larger than themselves.

It is not because they have run out of goals.

It is because the nature of fulfilment changes.

A young executive may find meaning in leading a team.

A seasoned leader may find equal meaning in helping someone else become a leader.

An entrepreneur may spend decades building a successful enterprise.

Later, the deeper satisfaction may come from helping another entrepreneur avoid mistakes that took years to learn.

The focus gradually shifts from achievement to contribution.

From recognition to impact.

From being the centre of the story to helping others write their own.

This is the transition from hero to guide.

Interestingly, guides rarely receive the spotlight.

Few people know the names of the teachers, mentors, coaches and advisors who quietly influenced successful individuals.

Yet their impact often lasts longer than the achievements that make headlines.

When we look back on our own lives, most of us can identify a few such people.

A teacher who saw potential before we saw it ourselves.

A manager who opened a door.

A friend who offered perspective during a difficult period.

A mentor whose advice changed the trajectory of our career.

Their contribution was not measured by what they accomplished for themselves.

It was measured by what they enabled in others.

Perhaps that is why the second half of life offers such a unique opportunity.

By this stage, many people possess something extraordinarily valuable.

Experience.

Not theoretical knowledge.

Not information.

Experience.

Lessons earned through success and failure.

Judgement shaped by decades of decisions.

Wisdom formed through mistakes, setbacks and recovery.

The question is not whether this experience has value.

The question is whether it will be shared.

Because knowledge that remains locked within us benefits no one.

The world does not merely need more achievers.

It needs more guides.

People willing to share what they know.

People willing to listen.

People willing to encourage.

People willing to help others move forward.

For those fortunate enough to reach this stage of life, contribution need not involve large acts of philanthropy or public service.

Sometimes it begins with a conversation.

A suggestion.

An introduction.

A word of encouragement.

A willingness to make someone else’s journey a little easier.

The first half of life asks, “What can I build?”

The second half increasingly asks, “Who can I help build?”

And in that shift lies one of the most meaningful opportunities of all.

Not to be remembered as the hero of the story.

But to know that because you were there, someone else’s story became possible.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.