Gifting has always been an important part of celebrations in India, especially around Diwali, but today consumers are also trying to find something distinctive that reflects the occasion and the relationship. One such product that is aligning with the shift is liquor. “Gifting is evolving in India, and consumers are looking for products that combine quality, design and a sense of occasion,” says Kartik Mohindra, MD, India, William Grant & Sons, the makers of single malt Scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich.

Agrees Kunal Madan, chief marketing officer at Radico Khaitan: “Consumers are looking for products that offer a distinctive experience, thoughtful presentation and a compelling brand story.” This season, the IMFL brand is bringing together different festive propositions across its portfolio, including exclusive value-added packs for its Rampur and Virasat Indian single malts (Rs 1,600-Rs 7,200 in Delhi), each featuring two elegant glasses; and its Royal Ranthambore pack (Rs 1,600 in Delhi), which draws on India’s rich heritage and storytelling, among others.

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Similarly, DeVANS Modern Breweries has introduced special boxes for both its GianChand Indian single malt whisky and GinGaLaLaHu premium Indian craft dry gin this festive season. While GianChand’s box includes two imported glasses, GinGaLaLaHu’s includes a premium cocktail shaker. “The idea is to make the pack useful beyond the moment of gifting: the glasses invite the recipient to enjoy the whisky, while the shaker opens up a cocktail-making experience with the gin. These are not just decorative additions; they help make the product feel like a more complete gift,” says Monalisa Mondal, senior VP, marketing, DeVANS Modern Breweries.

Designer’s touch

Glenfiddich has partnered with designer Rajesh Pratap Singh to bring a limited-edition festive gifting collection this year, offering a specially designed pocket square with the 12-year-old expression (Rs 3,200, Gurugram). The 15-year-old edition (Rs 5,800, Gurugram) pairs a pocket square with a stag brooch, while the 18-year-old edition (Rs 9,000, Gurugram) features a specially designed button set.

“In India, weddings and festivals are becoming increasingly premium occasions, with consumers paying greater attention to the choices they make and what those choices communicate. For us, these occasions contribute around 15-20% of our India business,” says Mohindra of William Grant & Sons.

Diageo India has also released a special festive packaging for its Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve Scotch Whisky (Rs 12,000, Haryana) in partnership with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The collection features a gold-on-gold design aesthetic drawing on Indian decorative motifs, florals, botanical forms and ornamental patterns, applied across the product’s outer carton and an accompanying glass.

Crafting a new story

Craftsmanship is at the core of festive gifting this year. The ‘exclusive gift pack’ (Rs 2,800 – Rs 6,000) by Godawan artisanal single malt whisky comes in a Rajasthan-inspired design, featuring a bottle of Godawan 01 Rich & Rounded with two elegant whisky glasses, all housed in a vibrant gift box inspired by the colours, patterns, and artistry of the desert state.

Similarly, the ‘Seven Islands’ collector’s edition (Rs 5,200, Maharashtra) by Tilaknagar Industries transforms a whisky into an ode to Mumbai, with the beautifully crafted pack bringing the story of the city’s original seven islands to life through art, craft, cartography, and fine spirits. Aged in French and American oak, the golden liquid offers notes of tropical fruit, warm Indian spices, dried fruit, and a subtle wisp of smoke.

Golden alternatives

If you’re looking for an alternative to whisky, you can pick homegrown tequila brand Las Maracas’ ‘festive gift box’ (Rs 3,900–Rs 4,500), which includes handcrafted ‘copitas’ from Khurja, UP, a deck of playing cards; and the ‘Anejo gift box’ (Rs 6,900) that comes in a striking blue, gold box.

If you’re a brandy lover, you can go for the Monarch ‘festive edition pack’ (Rs 6,750, Maharashtra) by Tilaknagar Industries. Bringing the brand’s Indo-French identity to life, the pack draws on the elegance of French châteaux and the grandeur of Indian palaces, uniting the two through architectural details, rich ornamentation, and a sense of old-world grandeur. The pack includes Monarch x Bartisans Golden Hour, a custom mixer housed in a matching Hexaroll box featuring four curated cocktail recipes.

As for wines, you can elevate your celebration with Penfolds’ limited-edition festive gift pack featuring Bin 389 Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz and Bin 2 Shiraz Mataro. The festive editions dress two of Penfolds’ celebrated wines in striking deep red packaging adorned with gold accents and celebratory motifs, and are priced at Rs 11,800 for Bin 389 and Rs 5,500 for Bin 2 in Delhi-NCR.

Luxury landscape

ABD Maestro, the luxury spirits arm of Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD), has come out with ‘The Collective’ Limited Edition in India, priced at Rs 11 lakh (700 ml, Maharashtra). The expression is a rare 34-year-old Speyside single malt Scotch whisky, distilled at Macallan Distillery in 1991. Matured for over three decades, the single malt balances delicate floral notes, soft citrus and malt with sherry-led richness.

Exclusivity marks a significant addition to the country’s luxury spirits landscape. The Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2026 comes in only 600 individually numbered bottles available for the Indian market. The limited-edition single malt is priced at Rs 15,000-Rs 35,000 (Gurugram, Chandigarh and Bengaluru).

Meanwhile, independent bottler Isthmus 44 has released the Isthmus 44 Chapter I, featuring a nine-year-old single malt distilled at the GlenAllachie Distillery in Scotland’s Speyside region. With just 343 bottles released from the cask, the whisky is priced at Rs 12,000 (Haryana).