Soup is a quintessential winter comfort dish, but cold soups, especially one that needs no cooking, can be such a refreshing change. Like the gazpacho. Originating from southern Spain, the soup is widely enjoyed during summer months owing to its cooling benefits and vibrant flavour. It can be relished as a traditional appetiser, drink, or even a light meal.

Just blend and chill

Gazpacho requires no cooking. The ingredients are simply blended until smooth and chilled for several hours before serving. Its classic ingredients include ripe tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, onion, garlic, stale bread, olive oil and vinegar. Tomatoes provide the sweet-acidic base, cucumber lends freshness, bread gives the soup body, while olive oil emulsifies the mixture into its signature silky texture. Salt, sugar and, in some recipes, a pinch of cumin complete the seasoning. Diners can enjoy a traditional Gazpacho Andaluz at Spanish restaurant Sevilla, housed in the Claridges, Delhi.

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Typical garnishes include croutons, diced vegetables, herbs, and in some cases, hard boiled eggs and ham for added heft.

Room for experiment

Gazpacho is wide in its scope, as several variations of the traditional recipe exist. Green gazpacho can be made by omitting tomatoes — with cucumbers, green peppers, and garnished with parsley and cilantro. Another recipe for those averse to tomatoes is white gazpacho or ajoblanco, made with almonds, garlic, rustic bread, cucumbers, and olive oil, and topped with green grapes. Several fruit-based variants also exist — incorporating typical summer fruits like watermelon and melon as well as strawberries for a sweeter twist. Among popular regional interpretations is Córdoba’s salmorejo, which is thicker and creamier, often garnished with diced eggs and jamón serrano, a dry-cured and slow-aged ham.

An innovative twist can be found at Poco Loco, Mumbai, where the menu features a mango gazpacho that includes celery, mint, and garlic. The dish can be easily prepared at home as well. Ishita Gupta, a homemaker in Bengaluru, says she often makes gazpacho for her entire family, tweaking the traditional recipe to include watermelon, mango, or even strawberries. “The cold soup is so refreshing and light. I add bread if I want to make a small meal out of it, or skip it if I serve it as a chilled starter with lots of ice.”

Hydrating & healthy

As far as summer recipes go, gazpacho ticks a lot of boxes. It is low in calories, rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and provides hydration due to its high water content. Ingredients like olive oil and garlic contribute to heart health, while the fresh vegetables supply fibre and essential nutrients along with cooling benefits.

The closest Indian counterpart could be a rasam if served chilled, but gazpacho is thicker with flavours from vegetables rather than spices.