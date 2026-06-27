India’s Paralympic Revolution

Boria Majumdar, Trisha Ghosal & Soumyajit Das Chowdhury

Simon & Schuster

Pp 304, Rs 699

At a time when the Indian paralympic movement is witnessing an unprecedented rise, this work captures the journeys, struggles, and triumphs of the country’s para athletes across generations. From historic podium finishes on the global stage to the quiet, determined battles fought far from the spotlight, the book brings together stories that deserve to be told — and remembered.

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Problem Solving 101

Ken Watanabe

Penguin Random House

Pp 128, Rs 399

Problem Solving 101 started out as a guide to teach Japanese schoolchildren critical thinking skills. But it quickly became an international bestseller, thanks to the powerful effectiveness of Ken Watanabe’s unique methods. Full of diagrams and drawings, Problem Solving 101 is packed with practical tools and brain training techniques that will improve your problem-solving and decision-making ability, and enable you to find better solutions faster.

Take Me To Your Leader

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Penguin Random House

Pp 240, Rs 999

Would an alien really be a humanoid with a pointy head, or might it look more like a worm, a roving cloud of gas, or perhaps a testicle monster? And if an alien did demand ‘Take me to your leader!’, who are you actually meant to take it to? Touching on Star Wars and Spielberg, UFOs and Area 51, Take Me to Your Leader is both a romping work of popular science and a love letter to our as-yet-elusive extraterrestrial friends.

The First House

Avni Doshi

HarperCollins

Pp 224

An unsettling portrait of what remains when the story we tell ourselves about love comes undone, The First House follows a woman blindsided by her husband’s request for a divorce, forcing her to confront the myths, memories and desires that shaped her marriage. Darkly hypnotic, fiercely intelligent and emotionally devastating, it is a powerful novel about heartbreak, reinvention and the self that emerges from the ruins of a life once believed secure.

Lost Lambs

Madeline Cash

Penguin Random House

Pp 336, Rs 899

In an age defined by conspiracy theories, internet rabbit holes, billionaire excess and the quiet disintegration of family life, Lost Lambs emerges as one of the most striking literary debuts of the year. At once hilarious and heartbreaking, absurd and deeply humane, the novel captures the peculiar anxieties of contemporary life with remarkable wit and originality. Critics have hailed it as “clever comedy for our conspiracy theory age”.