Conquering the Chaos

Ravi Venkatesan

Penguin Random House

Pp 232, Rs 1,499

As India cements its position as one of the fastest-growing economies, global companies are increasingly drawn to its vast market, talent pool, and innovation ecosystem. Yet, beneath the promise lies a uniquely challenging landscape shaped by regulatory complexity, bureaucratic friction, and competition. In Conquering the Chaos, Ravi Venkatesan—former chairman of Microsoft India and Cummins India—offers a powerful roadmap for navigating India’s volatility and unlocking its immense potential.

BUILD

Tony Fadell

Penguin Random House

Pp 416, Rs 799

Build is a candid guide to building products, companies, and careers that truly matter. Known as ‘the father of the iPod and iPhone’, Tony Fadell has spent over three decades shaping some of the most iconic products of our time at Apple and later as the founder of Nest. In Build, he distills a lifetime of hard-won lessons: from early failures in Silicon Valley to category-defining successes, into a practical handbook for creators, founders, and leaders.

The Age Code

David Cox

HarperCollins

Pp 336, Rs 699

Ageing reflects a fragile balance in our cells between damage and repair. Sugar, excess calories and gut inflammation are all common sources of damage, but if we instead fuel our body with valuable micronutrients, we can lower our disease risk and age markedly slower. Until recently this process was impossible to measure, but with new break-throughs we can even assess the age of individual organs, giving rise to a new science of food that might save us.

Zubeen Garg

Prosenjit Nath

Penguin Random House

Pp 240, Rs 399

Zubeen Garg: The Voice That Bridged Worlds traces the extraordinary journey of a boy born in the hills of Tura who rose to become one of the most influential cultural figures of Northeast India. Blending biography, cultural history, and personal reflection, this book explores Garg’s evolution from a mischievous child fascinated by music to the legendary artist whose songs crossed languages, borders, and generations.

Desi Disruptors

Vispy Doctor & Vikrant Pande

HarperCollins

Pp 272, Rs 599

Desi Disruptors is an insight-driven account of how some of India’s most iconic brands— Vicks, Maggi, Whisper, Frooti, Tanishq, Thums Up, and more —rewired consumer behaviour and created entire markets just by gauging what people felt and needed even before they themselves knew it. Desi Disruptors blends sharp storytelling with decades of on-ground market research to reveal strate-gies that speak to the psycho-logy of the Indian consumer.