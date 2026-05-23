A Matter of Life and Death

Harsh Mander

Speaking Tiger Books

Pp 280, Rs 599

In this book, acclaimed social and human rights activist Harsh Mander shows us how active neglect and deliberate anti-poor policies have denied adequate healthcare to over half the world’s population. Having shown us the magnitude of the failure of both policy and conscience, Mander argues for the right to health as a fundamental human right. Universal basic healthcare, he insists, is achievable, and shows not only how it can be enforced legally, but also how it can be funded.

The New Tech Titans of China

Rebecca Fannin

Hachette

Pp 256, Rs 599

The rise of China’s tech giants and the intensifying global competition is far from over. As geopolitical tensions rise and Western nations reassess their dependence on Chinese tech, the landscape is growing more complex—and more urgent. Tech Titans of China remains the go-to guide for those seeking to understand China’s sweeping tech ambitions, the powerful companies behind them, and the bold strategies they are deploying.

THE TREASURY OF RUSKIN BOND

Ruskin Bond

Penguin Random House

Pp 616, Rs 699

The Treasury of Ruskin Bond is a gentle homecoming. Bringing together some of his most beloved writings, this volume captures the warmth, innocence and quiet magic that define Ruskin Bond’s world. Set in the misty hills and filled with moments of wonder, these stories invite you to pause, breathe and feel again—the rustle of leaves, the comfort of old friendships, the ache of nostalgia and the joy of simple living.

Fieldwork as a Sex Object

Meena Kandasamy

HarperCollins

Pp 240, Rs 599

Amrita Chaturvedi identifies as a communist on Twitter, but her bio omits any mention of her privileged life back in Delhi and a stint on reality TV. When a scandalous deepfake video featuring her suddenly goes viral, the truth catches up with Amy. Raw and unsparing, Meena Kandasamy’s Fieldwork as a Sex Object is a searing exploration of caste, misogyny, sex, sexuality and the insecurities that drive people to do what they do.

Uprising

Tahmima Anam

Penguin Random House

Pp 208, Rs 699

On a desolate, sinking island, a group of children witness their mothers living lives of cruelty and servitude. Bought and sold by Amma, the sadistic madam who was once herself sold into slavery, the women have learned to accept their fate. Yet their children weave fantastic tales of escape, imagining that someday they will leave the island and enjoy a life of freedom. Uprising gives voice to the silenced through the story of a revolution no one saw coming.