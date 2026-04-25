Israel

Omer Bartov

Penguin Random House

Pp 256, Rs 999

Omer Bartov brings together history, political analysis, and personal reflection to examine the long arc of a conflict that continues to shape global politics. Born in Israel and later becoming one of the world’s foremost scholars of genocide, Bartov revisits the founding of the state in 1948, established with broad international backing in the aftermath of World War II, and traces the shifts that have followed. The book serves as an accessible entry point into one of the most closely watched conflicts in the world today.

THE CURIOUS AND THE CLASSIFIED

General Manoj Naravane

Rupa Publications

Pp 239, Rs 593

Equal parts accessible, humorous and thought-provoking, and embellished with warm personal vignettes and quirky illustrations, this definitive masterwork from the man who led India’s most revered institution also shines the spotlight on the tenets of every soldier’s life—duty, loyalty, comradeship and pride in deep-rooted traditions—tested by insurmountable

odds, hard choices and their lasting consequences.

Breaking into Cricketland

José Antonio Cachaza

TWAGAA International

Pp 241, Rs 599

When José Antonio Cachaza arrived to lead the Spanish football league’s expansion, he knew from the very beginning that he wasn’t there to sell a sport—he was there to sell emotions. Narrated with humility and quiet humour, Breaking into Cricketland is a story of professional ambition and personal transformation—an insider’s account of the sports business, and an outsider’s gaze at a country that resists simple explanations.

Souls of Someone

Shino Cherian

HarperCollins

Pp 192, Rs 799

For 18 days during the Chithirai month of the Tamil calendar, Koovagam, a sleepy hamlet in central Tamil Nadu, hosts one of the most extraordinary festivals in the world in which thousands of transgender women gather to participate. Shino Cherian is a travel photographer and aspiring filmmaker. His arduous journey to Koovagam, into the heart of the festival, paved the way to his debut photobook, Souls of Someone.

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THE WITCH

Marie NDiaye

Hachette

Pp 132, Rs 399

What does a woman do when she discovers her power was always borrowed? Marie NDiaye has built a novel around this question. She has simply had the audacity to call her protagonist a witch. The Witch is one of Marie’s most beloved books in France. This is its first appearance in English. The International Booker shortlist has just made her impossible to ignore. But readers who find her now will wonder how they went so long without her.