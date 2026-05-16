India Out of Work

Santosh Mehrotra & Jajati Parida

Bloomsbury

Pp 338, Rs 699

With barely 15 years left of its demographic dividend, India faces a stark possibility: growing old before it grows rich. Millions remain unemployed, underemployed, or trapped in precarious, low-quality work signaling a crisis that cannot be ignored. India Out of Work is a powerful and urgent examination of why India must rapidly accelerate economic growth and what it will take to become a self-sufficient, prosperous nation before this window closes.

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EAT YOUR ICE CREAM

Dr Ezekiel J Emanuel

Penguin Random House

Pp 256, Rs 999

Eat Your Ice Cream is the instant New York Times bestseller cutting through the noise with six practical, science-backed rules for living a longer, healthier, and more meaningful life. With warmth, wit and evidence-based insight, Dr Ezekiel J Emanuel dismantles the myths of modern wellness and refocuses readers on what truly matters: nutrition, movement, sleep, moderation, mental sharpness, and social connection.

A Room in Bombay

Manil Suri

HarperCollins

Pp 344, Rs 699

Set against the backdrop of a fast-transforming city, where the price of real estate keeps rising and neighbours conspire to take over any available space, A Room in Bombay is as much about a physical enclosure as it is about the human capacity to reach beyond through the sheer power of imagination. The deeply-moving memoir has been drawn from over 2,700 letters author Manil Suri wrote to his mother across three decades.

The Illegals

Shaun Walker

Hachette

Pp 448, Rs 699

In 2010, two decades after the Cold War had ended, ten Russian spies were arrested in the US, having hidden their true identities from their friends, neighbours and even their children. They were part of a spy programme that had begun nearly a century earlier. Drawing on hundreds of hours of interviews, and newly-discovered archival material, The Illegals is a page-turning tour de force, that shines new light on the long arc of the Soviet experiment.

SMALL COMFORT

Ia Genberg

Hachette

Pp 384, Rs 699

From an interview with a child star turned thief to the mysterious death of an employee at a drug manufacturer—or the couple feigning married bliss to keep their inheritance, Small Comfort carefully unravels the value we place on both money and people. What does it really mean to be in debt to someone? Small Comfort skewers its characters, slyly implicating the reader along the way.