How about a spicy cocktail inspired by aam papad, a jamun kala khatta sour, or a kokum agave margarita this Diwali? Indian ingredient cocktails are all the rage, but these can be mixed up right at home to add some zing to the festivities.

For instance, ‘Aam Aadmi’, a savoury and spicy take on the sticky aam papad, bringing together tequila, clarified tree tomato, sumac, house beer, and dalle chilli tincture, as mixed together at The Brook in Gurugram.

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A kokum-agave mix can give a classic margarita an Indian twist with a bright, tangy character and a unique regional touch, says Deepak Jiyal, bar head at The Piano Man, New Delhi.

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Mix vodka and rhododendron syrup for a nostalgic trip to the mountains, or whip up a mango lassi and add a dash of whisky, cardamom and saffron for a ‘lassi sour’, as served at Cafe Delhi Heights.

A popular flavour can be mango-chilli, ready to use as a mixer by Bartisans, and can be paired with tequila, gin, vodka or rum.