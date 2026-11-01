The strong litfest circuit in the north-east, which has over 12 festivals spanning eight states, added another successful milestone with the second edition of the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival, which concluded in Gangtok on Friday. Promoting several native languages of the state, including Lepcha, Bhutia, Nepali, Bhujel, and more, the three-day festival in Gangtok returned after the inaugural edition in 2023.

A litfest in Sikkim holds high significance in promoting local languages and literature, as the state has 12 official languages, the third highest in the country after Jharkhand and West Bengal, and far higher than its counterparts in northeast, with Assam and Tripura ranking a far second with three languages each. The pride in native languages was evident at the fest venue, which had several stalls displaying literature in all the native languages, attracting strong interest from visitors.

Underlining the need to encourage writing in every mother tongue, state education minister Raju Basnet said in his keynote address: “No mother tongue is too small for big ideas.

This sentiment was explored in various sessions at the festival, which talked of folklore, nativity, identity and belonging through various speakers and writers spanning not just Sikkim, but the entire region.

Sahitya Akademi Award winner Mamang Dai, who belongs to Arunachal Pradesh, recalled how she and a group of writers had got together to start the Arunachal litfest. Speaking with FE, she said: “It is heartening to see the boom of literary initiatives in the region, with promotion by state governments as well.”

Speaking about the festival, Aditya Golay, member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, said “Sikkim has long been a meeting point of cultures, traditions and ideas, shaped by centuries of exchange across the Himalayas. With this festival, we want to nurture a reading culture and inspire our young people to explore creative pursuits for Sikkim’s voices and stories to reach wider audiences.”

Sanjoy K Roy, managing director, Teamwork Arts, said the litfest is an opportunity for young people to be exposed to arts and literature.

SALF is a collaboration of the Sikkim students’ welfare board, education department, Government of Sikkim, and produced by Teamwork Arts. The Arunachal, Shillong, Brahmaputra and LEI Mizoram literature festivals in the region are also backed by respective state governments.

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Other niche festivals in the region include the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival in Assam, the Assam LitArt Festival in Guwahati, which blends independent indie-filmmaking, performing arts, and book launches into a singular marketplace, the Kokrajhar Literature Fest in Assam, which is centred around the Bodoland Territorial Region, focusing strictly on North East indigenous dialects and borderland writing communities, and the Dakshini Literature and Culture Festival in south Tripura, which is a localised initiative aimed at archiving the talents and folk poetry collections of deep south Tripura.