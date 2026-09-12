Not too long ago, choosing an ice cream just meant deciding between flavours, whether it’s vanilla, chocolate, strawberry or butterscotch. Today, dessert lovers are spoilt for choice, with options ranging from small-batch gelatos to seasonal fruit scoops, vegan sorbets to sugar-free indulgences, proving that ice creams can be as much about innovation as they are about indulgence.

Catering to this demand is a slew of brands that are turning artisanal ice creams into one of the most exciting segments of India’s food landscape. At ITC Grand Chola, Chennai, for instance, Yura Artisanal Scoops brings a distinctly chef-led approach to frozen desserts. Inspired by European techniques while incorporating Indian ingredients, Yura focuses on handcrafted gelatos and ice creams with sophisticated flavour profiles, premium ingredients, and innovative presentation. The products reflect the growing crossover between fine dining and artisanal desserts, with flavours such as filter coffee sundae and aam papad gelato, and tres leches and tiramisu flavoured melted ice cream dishes on offer.

Shaariq Akhtar, GM, ITC Grand Chola, says the concept attracted guests across age groups and nationalities. “Several guests who are world travellers have mentioned that our offerings at Yura beat international quality,” he says.

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Shmoozies is another brand that’s combining premium ingredients with imaginative flavours and visually appealing creations. It caters to younger consumers seeking desserts that are as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious. Located in Chennai, Shmoozies offers seasonal flavours including avocado and lime, mango cheesecake, chilli guava, sitaphal and strawberried zapota, among others, offering ice cream sorbets, ice cream crumble pies, ice cream tacos, and cakes, along with its regular offering of popsicles and scoops.

“Chennai has a fairly vibrant dessert culture,” says Gauri, product manager at Shmoozies’ main outlet in Anna Nagar, adding: “People are open to newer establishments, more so than before. Many stores have been around for years. The only difference is that the range of flavours is steadily expanding now as well.”

According to the product manager, while earlier the most ‘artisanal’ item on ice cream parlour menus used to be items like banana split, now the offerings are far more innovative and varied.

Meanwhile, artisanal ice cream brands are also focusing on all-natural ingredients. Artiste Handcrafted Ice Cream, a handcrafted ice cream brand, for instance, uses honey and jaggery in place of refined sugar in several recipes, while offering flavours such as mango avocado, banana caramel with chia seeds, coconut malai, and tulsi-ginger. Its founder Madhvi Parikh says consumers’ interest has grown significantly. “Today’s consumers want their ice cream to be delicious and indulgent, while also being conscious of health, ingredients, and quality. They increasingly ask, ‘What exactly am I eating?’—seeking the perfect balance of great taste and ingredients they can trust,” she adds.

Many artisanal ice cream brands are making themselves available on quick commerce platforms as well. Health-conscious consumers are embracing Mumbai-based Go Zero, whose zero-added-sugar ice creams have emerged as a favourite among fitness enthusiasts and families alike. Ahmedabad’s Hocco combines traditional recipes with modern branding and nationwide expansion, and the company is helping bridge the gap between artisanal quality and large-scale accessibility.