With the onset of summer, there are many complaints of unexplained stomach infection, cramps and diarrhoea these days. Dr Jatin Ahuja, consultant, infectious disease, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, says stomach infections are quite common, especially in warmer months. “One key reason is that in summer, food storage becomes a concern, as infections tend to multiply faster in various food items, particularly milk and dairy products.

The most frequent cause remains contaminated food or water. Eating outside, consuming street food, or drinking untreated water can expose people to bacteria and viruses. Poor hand hygiene also plays a role. In some cases, sudden diet changes, food intolerance, or stress can trigger similar symptoms. Viral infections are a leading cause and tend to spread quickly within families or communities. Overall, a mix of environmental factors and lifestyle habits is usually responsible for this.”

What are the precautions one should take?

Prevention primarily depends on maintaining proper hygiene and ensuring safe food and water consumption practices. Always wash hands before eating, drink clean or filtered water, and avoid food that is stale or uncovered. Prefer freshly cooked meals and be cautious while eating outside. Washing fruits and vegetables properly is also important. Staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet helps keep the gut healthy. Small daily habits can go a long way in preventing infections.

Many people use probiotics. Are they safe to use?

Probiotics are generally safe for most people and can help restore the natural balance of gut bacteria, especially after an episode of diarrhoea or after taking antibiotics. They may reduce the duration of symptoms, improve digestion, and support overall gut health. However, not all probiotics are the same, their benefit depends on the strain, dose, and individual condition. They should be seen as a supportive measure, not a primary treatment. People with underlying illnesses, weakened immunity, or those on long-term medication should consult a doctor before starting probiotics. It’s always best to use them as advised, rather than self-prescribing.

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Do antibiotics help, as usually people take them unprescribed?

Self-medication with antibiotics is strongly discouraged. Most common stomach infections are viral in nature, where antibiotics offer no benefit. Taking them unnecessarily can lead to antibiotic resistance, making future infections harder to treat. It can also disrupt the natural gut bacteria, sometimes worsening diarrhoea or delaying recovery. Antibiotics are only required in specific bacterial infections and should be prescribed after proper medical evaluation. Using them without guidance not only reduces their effectiveness over time but can also lead to avoidable side effects.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.