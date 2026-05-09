It’s that time of the year again when heatwaves are making their presence felt in several pockets of the country, and along with it a high incidence of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and other related ailments. Ninety-five of the hottest cities in the world are currently located in India (charting temperatures at or above 44 to 45 degrees), as per a live weather monitoring portal, and the Union health ministry has also released guidelines for state governments to keep a strict watch on cases of heatstrokes and related health issues too.

In another advisory issued in the beginning of March, states have also been instructed to bolster all health facilities with improved and consistent ambulance services so as to disseminate services with immediacy. The aim is to encourage ease of reporting heatstroke cases as swiftly as possible so that symptoms can be recorded and steps can be taken to stabilise the patient.

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According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), from 2012 to 2022, up to 11,868 deaths were caused by heatstroke. A more recent report by non-profit HeatWatch found that between February and June last year, roughly 84 people died of heatstroke in the country.

A foreseen risk

“In the emergency room, we typically see an increase in the number of patients with heat exhaustion and heatstroke during the hot summer months, almost on a daily basis when heatwaves occur,” says Dr Purusatyam Chakraborty, head of emergency and triage, CMRI Hospital, Kolkata.

However, while heatstroke is much rarer than heat exhaustion, it is also far more severe, explains Dr R Navin, consultant physician and diabetologist, Apollo Medical Centre, Valasaravakkam, Tamil Nadu. “The two conditions are predominantly caused by exposure to very hot temperatures over a long period of time, loss of fluids due to dehydration or excessive sweating, and outdoor activities taking place during the hottest parts of the day,” he adds.

Heatstroke occurs when the body’s ability to regulate temperature fails after being exposed to prolonged periods of high temperature and/or being dehydrated. “Sudden changes in temperature, such as the ones experienced by someone coming from outdoors to an air-conditioned room, can cause headaches, respiratory problems and cardiovascular problems,” says Dr Chakraborty.

As per Dr Pankaj Soni, principal director of internal medicine, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, there has been a spike in heat-related illnesses by 20-30%. Most of the cases present as heat exhaustion, but about 1-2% of these cases are those of heatstrokes. “Rising temperatures can cause the pulse rate to spike, cause blood pressure fluctuations, and increase respiratory rate. The body temperature also goes higher with dehydration,” he adds.

Health markers

Naming some of the commonly seen symptoms characterising patients with heat exhaustion, Dr Soni says, “Mostly people come with fever, sweating muscle cramps, cold skin dizziness, fatigue, nausea and low blood pressure, as well as signs of intense thirst, weakness, headache and disability.”

Besides the regular warning signs, the various health markers impacted are cardiovascular strain with risk for heart disease and stroke, aggravation of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and chest infections, renal failure, sleep disturbances and anxiety, adds Dr Soni.

As per Dr Chakraborty, high levels of heat can pose risks to key vital signs such as body temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and electrolytes. “Dehydration can cause a decrease in blood pressure and an increase in stress on the heart, as well as electrolyte imbalances that could lead to an increased risk of arrhythmias.”

Elaborating on its effect on cardiovascular activity, Dr Chakraborty says: “Signs of an impending heat-related illness can occur at least 12 hours prior to its onset. Examples include excessive perspiration, lightheadedness, exhaustion, headache, nausea, and muscle spasms.”

Heat-related illnesses can be life threatening if they progress into heatstroke, when a patient may become confused, disoriented, and have a body temperature elevation greater than 40 degrees Celsius, have an elevated heart rate, and possibly have fainted, adds Dr Chakraborty. Dr Niranjan Singh, senior consultant, internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Jaipur, points out that the elderly and children suffer more severe symptoms because of weaker thermoregulation. “Besides these people, outdoor workers and daily wage labourers, athletes, and patients with chronic diseases are prone to this condition,” he adds.

“Usually, the cases revolve around heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat cramps, and electrolyte imbalance. However, in severe situations, individuals can develop heatstroke or acute kidney injury,” he says, adding: “Patients experience disturbances in salt levels, suffer sudden failure of the kidney, struggle with muscle spasms which are a manifestation of heat exposure, and their underlying cases such as cardiac, respiratory diseases get deteriorated.” Young urban professionals are also increasingly affected due to dehydration, long working hours, and lifestyle stressors, Dr Chakraborty adds.

Act before it worsens

Heatstroke can be a life-threatening condition in which the failure to treat can result in multiple organ dysfunction, cerebral injury, or fatality. “Identifying signs at the earliest and initiating cooling without delay is the key to life-saving,” says Dr Singh of CK Birla Hospital.

Commenting on the immediate steps that should be taken to abate further risk of deterioration once first symptoms are seen, he says, “The first step is to move the individual to a cooler environment, initiate active cooling (moistened cloth/ice pack), and supply fluids if the person is conscious. As far as prevention is concerned, you should keep yourself hydrated, avoid the hours of highest heat, and wear light clothes,” he adds.

Describing what a severe case of heatstroke would like, Dr Soni of Max Super Specialty Hospital says, “Heatstrokes can be fatal if not addressed immediately. On suspicion move to shade, cool via ice baths, cold water immersion, fanning with wet sheets, and use ice packs and then finally, rushing the patient to a hospital as quickly as possible.” Dr Chakraborty of CMRI Hospital stresses the dire risks attached to this condition. “Heat stroke represents a medical emergency that, if not treated in a timely manner, could cause immediate danger to life by being unable to effectively manage multiple organ failure such as: critical injury to the brain, heart and kidney,” he says.

Dr Chakraborty stresses makes sure to stress the point, “If a patient has something such as heat stroke, the outcome will be death unless appropriate intervention occurs as soon as possible after onset of heat related symptoms; therefore it is necessary to identify heat-related injury and provide immediate treatment,” he adds.

“Emergency medical services should be called promptly (in case of emerging heatstroke symptoms as described above),” He further shared, “Preventative measures are drinking adequate fluids, not being in direct sunlight when warmest (the hottest hours of the day), wearing synthetic, light-coloured clothing and resting frequently when working outdoors.”

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.