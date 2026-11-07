A grazing table might be a western construct, but works beautifully on Diwali as well, where festive decorations can meet a royal spread that all Indian households invariably dish out on the festival. That it saves the host from making endless trips to the kitchen and serve multiple courses is an added bonus.

An abundant, thoughtfully styled spread of Indian savouries, global small plates, dips, fresh produce and mithai make a beautiful combination.

“A grazing table fits the Diwali party scene that has become part buffet, part conversation starter and part festive centrepiece. I make it look lavish without making the preparation overwhelming,” says 42-year-old Vrinda Sharma Singh, a tax consultant based in Delhi.

Start with the food

Advertisement

One does not require a dozen elaborate recipes. Instead, think variety, colour and texture. For something fresh, include cucumber and carrot sticks, cherry tomatoes, grapes, apple slices and pomegranate scattered through the display. Small bowls of makhana, masala cashews and spiced almonds are perfect to nibble while chatting.

In starters, millet-based tikkis, seasonal salads and smaller dessert portions work well. Mini samosas, kachoris, dhokla, paneer tikka, chakli and mathri can sit alongside cheese, crackers, olives, hummus and roasted nuts. Create a separate mithai section with bite-sized ladoos, kaju katli, peda and chocolate truffles in the dessert section.

Neema Lath, founder of The Art Kitchen, who specialises in curated culinary experiences, suggests diya-shaped butter candles served with warm bread or a dessert platter inspired by rangoli motifs.

Order smart

The biggest hosting mistake is attempting to make everything from scratch. A better way is to outsource the time-consuming dishes and prepare a few simple accompaniments at home. For instance, order desserts, savoury snacks and kebabs from trusted caterers, while making dips, chutneys, spiced nuts and fruit platters at home.

Karina Thakrar Gupta, founder of homeware brand Fête Home, advises to add a dish that is sugar-free or gluten-free to accommodate guests with different dietary preferences. Try spiced chickpea curry, Tofu Pad Thai with rice noodles, coconut chickpea curry loaded with spinach and peas, served over rice; and corn tortillas with black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, or butternut squash, topped with avocado and salsa.

A good idea can be to mix Indian flavours of a paneer tikka, tandoori broccoli and gunpowder potatoes with pan-Asian bites like truffle edamame dumplings and crispy lotus root. Global flavours can be stuffed mushrooms and baked tomato and feta with focaccia.

For something sweet, gajar halwa crumble, rasmalai and baked cheesecake give the table a festive finish.

As per Prashant Issar, founder of Ishaara & MD of Bellona Hospitality, it is a variety without excess. “A few dishes done well make a stronger impression than a crowded table. Play with textures, colours and different platter heights, keep portions easy to pick up, and replenish to maintain freshness.”

Little details matter

Arrange platters, label dishes, portion dips and organise serving utensils the day before. Keep backup portions, hot dishes and extra cutlery in the kitchen, replenishing the table in smaller batches. Perishable foods should not sit out for more than two hours, keep cold foods chilled and hot foods hot.

Bite-sized portions, serving tongs, small plates and clearly labelled dietary options help guests navigate the spread without fuss. Presentation is where a grazing table comes into its own. Gupta of Fête Home suggests starting with the largest platters, bowls and vases before building the arrangement around them.

Use cake stands, tiered serving pieces or sturdy risers to create different heights. Group similar foods together, but distribute colours and textures across the table so the spread looks cohesive rather than cluttered. “Keep small gaps for guests to set down a plate or reach across comfortably,” she says, adding, place plates and napkins at one end, and position dips beside the foods they accompany. On a long table, create several smaller food clusters rather than one continuous line.

Diyas and candles add atmosphere, but keep open flames well away from food, fabrics and anything flammable.

A grazing spread needs to be generous, inviting and thoughtfully put together. As Issar puts it, the idea is to encourage guests to “mingle, discover flavours and graze at their own pace”.