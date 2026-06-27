Come monsoon, and the risk of catching fever, food poisoning or jaundice rises. While the rainy season is known to bring welcome relief from the scorching summer heat, it is also associated with humidity, stagnant water and unsafe water supplies, all of which can contribute to hepatitis A. Caused by the hepatitis A virus, the highly contagious liver infection is known to spread most commonly through the faeco-oral route. It is, therefore, essential to understand the nature of the virus, and the risks associated with the endemic disease.

Health concern

Hepatitis A remains an important public health problem in India, says Dr Neeraj Saraf, senior director, gastroenterology, hepatology, gastro sciences, and liver transplant at Medanta in Gurugram. “Traditionally, most Indians were exposed during childhood and developed natural immunity. However, India is now transitioning from high to intermediate endemicity, particularly in urban and semi-urban regions,” he explains. “Transmission occurs primarily through the faeco-oral route via contaminated food or water and through close person-to-person contact. Poor sanitation, overcrowding, unsafe drinking water, and inadequate sewage disposal continue to facilitate spread.”

“As more individuals reach adolescence and adulthood without prior exposure or vaccination, the potential for larger outbreaks may increase,” he says. “Hepatitis A remains one of the most common causes of acute viral hepatitis in India,” says Dr Jatin Ahuja, consultant, infectious disease, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi. “While improvements in sanitation and access to clean drinking water have reduced the burden in many urban areas, outbreaks continue to occur periodically, particularly in regions where water contamination and poor sanitation remain concerns,” he adds.

Dr Sarath Gopalan, lead consultant, pediatric hepatologist and gastroenterologist at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Delhi, further explains, “Hepatitis A causes the liver to develop inflammation, and as a result, the liver cannot perform its normal functions of metabolism and detoxification while it is inflamed.”

“Approximately 1% of children affected by hepatitis A may develop acute liver failure, and in such situations, liver transplantation may be the only life-saving option,” says Dr Gopalan, “Although liver transplantation is now available at more centres than before, it remains an expensive and resource-intensive treatment.”

Risk indicators

“The degree of severity of hepatitis A is often based on the age of the person infected. While many young children exhibit few symptoms or no symptoms at all, so they often go undetected, teens and adults are at a higher risk of the classic symptoms of fever, tiredness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or jaundice,” says Dr Gopalan. He explains, “Adults will also take a longer time to recover from hepatitis A than young children, as they have a higher risk of severe complications from exposure due to age and/or the presence of pre-existing liver disease.

A larger number of teenagers or adults will develop symptomatic disease because of fewer children getting the virus due to better sanitation.” “Severe complications, although uncommon, are more frequently seen among adults than young children,” adds Dr Ahuja. “Anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated or hasn’t been exposed to hepatitis A before can get the virus,” says Dr Saraf. “However, some people are at higher risk. This includes people living in places with bad sanitation and no clean water, those travelling to areas where the virus is widespread, and individuals living in tight quarters. Chronic liver disease sufferers might also have more serious issues if they get infected.”

Early symptoms

“Symptoms typically develop two to six weeks after exposure,” says Dr Saraf. “Individuals may experience fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, loss of appetite, and muscle aches. As the infection progresses, more characteristic signs may appear, including dark urine, pale-coloured stools, and yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice.”

Elaborating on short-term and long-term impacts of the disease, Dr Ahuja echoes, “In the short term, hepatitis A can cause fatigue, fever, nausea, jaundice, abdominal pain, and a general feeling of illness that may last for several weeks. Most patients recover completely, although fatigue can sometimes persist for months after the acute infection has resolved.”

Comparing it with other liver impacting infections, he adds: “Unlike hepatitis B or C, hepatitis A does not lead to chronic infection. Therefore, long-term health consequences are uncommon. However, severe illness can temporarily affect quality of life, work productivity, and daily functioning. Rarely, fulminant hepatitis can occur, which is a medical emergency requiring intensive care.”

Best practices

“Good hygiene and proper sanitation continue to be the best ways to prevent disease infections in conjunction with vaccination,” advises Dr Gopalan. “Hand washing, particularly prior to eating and immediately after using the bathroom, should be done properly, as should the consumption of safe drinking water and avoiding food prepared under unsanitary conditions.”

“Safe disposal of human waste and safe food preparation and serving habits are also very important to prevent the transmission of hepatitis A. During outbreak periods, extra caution should be exercised regarding the consumption of street food and untreated water,” he says. Further, he says that long-term prevention efforts require improvements in sanitation infrastructure, better access to safe drinking water, and increased knowledge of individuals regarding good hygiene practices. “Community-level interventions are critical for reducing Hepatitis A transmission,” he emphasises.

Vaccine & coverage

Vaccination is highly recommended in India by the doctors and the Indian Association of Pediatrics (IAP), but not mandatory under the Universal Immunisation Program (UIP). Havrix and Biovac A are the most commonly preferred hepatitis A vaccines in India, and are available widely for purchase, ranging from Rs 1,050 to Rs 2,500 per dose, with variants for children and adults. Ideally, as doctors advise, the hepatitis A vaccine must be administered in two doses with a gap of 6 to 18 months between each.

A single dose of the hepatitis A vaccine provides protection for 6 to 12 months, with heightened immunity shortly after the shot, while the complete two-dose vaccine suggested by doctors as well as the IAP, provides immunity for up to 20 to 25 years, before a renewal of the vaccine may be required. Referring to the recent hepatitis A outbreak in Kerala and Wales, Dr Ahuja says, “The recent outbreaks highlight the importance of continued surveillance and may provide an opportunity to reassess risk in regions where susceptibility is increasing.”

“Outbreaks should always prompt public health authorities to review disease trends, vaccination coverage, population immunity, and preventive measures,” he says, referring to the recent outbreaks in Kerala and Wales. “Local emerging disease patterns should be analysed. Future vaccination strategies may need to be guided by regional seroprevalence studies.”

He adds that while immediate nationwide inclusion in the UIP may not yet be justified, expanding surveillance and considering vaccination in high-risk regions or populations “deserves serious evaluation considering regional differences in seroprevalence, outbreak frequency, economic burden of hospitalisation, etc,” says Dr Vikas Singla, vice-chairman, gastroenterology, hepatology and endoscopy, Max Hospital, Saket.

“Historically, many Indians were exposed to hepatitis A during childhood, often developing natural immunity after a mild or asymptomatic infection. Over the years, significant improvements in sanitation, access to clean water, and public health measures have contributed to changing patterns of exposure in different parts of the country,” adds Dr Ahuja.

As of December last year, Kerala reported 31,536 confirmed and probable hepatitis A cases and 82 deaths, the highest numbers recorded in the state to date. This represented a nearly sevenfold increase from 4581 cases and 15 deaths in 2023. Last month, Public Health Wales had shared that at least three households in the seaside town of Barry had been identified as having contracted the same liver infection, and there were worries it was spreading locally.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.