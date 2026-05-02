When it comes to choosing the correct diet for her furry friends, Delhi-based Vaijanti Goyal doesn’t take chances. The pet parent of two cats and three dogs always makes it a point to read the product labels, and know what goes into the making of those pet foods. “Pet health is way more delicate than most pet parents think. But decoding food labels can be confusing. In my past five years of experience, I have done extensive research to analyse the right nutrients for my pets, whether it’s meat, poultry, or meals, in the ingredients’ list and choose products as per their specific requirements,” says Goyal.

Cats and dogs are carnivores, so the first few ingredients that she looks for are meat items like poultry, lamb and fish. She also checks if the pet food contains flesh, skin, or bone. Some ingredients add fibre such as corn, barley, and dried vegetable pulp; that also helps in deciding the best meals. She also tries to avoid flavours, thickeners, and preservatives or chemical preservatives such as ascorbic and benzoic acid and opt for products flavoured with herbs like ginger, chamomile, fennel, and rosemary. “One must know the difference between low-calorie and low-fat food. A low-calorie dog food can’t have more than 3,100 kilocalories per kg if it’s labelled ‘light’. For cats, I feed them according to their weight. Feed dog food to a dog and cat food to a cat,” adds Goyal.

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One must ensure a balanced mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and fibres, says dog chef and certified canine nutritionist Ishmeet Singh Chandiok. “Like humans, dogs also require a balanced ratio for optimal health. Portion size should be 12 to 15 grams of food per kilogramme of body weight, given twice daily,” adds Chandiok, who is also the founder of ready-to-eat dog food brand Harley’s Corner.

Awareness is key

There has been an increase in consumer awareness as pet parents are becoming conscious of what is being fed to pets. Zigly’s brands, whether it’s Acana, Arden Grange, N&D, Orijen or Royal Canin, offer products that are filled into a pouch or metal can, sealed, and heated to extremely high temperatures, rendering them commercially sterile. The product labels provide detailed information on ingredients, nutritional content, feeding instructions, and shelf life, allowing pet parents to make informed decisions based on their pet’s specific needs.

Clear communication about what products contain-and what they don’t-is crucial, adds Dr Shashank Sinha, CEO, Drools Pet Food. “Our ‘back of the pack’ campaign encourages pet owners to understand the listed ingredients in pet food for essential nutrients. This awareness is driving demand for tailored and nutritionally balanced pet food options including diets for specific health needs and life stages,” says Sinha. Deficiencies in essential and non-essential nutrients can lead to health issues in pets. For example, there are no strict guidelines for antioxidants, glutathione, or silicon; their absence in the diet can cause diseases.

“Nutrients need to be present in forms that animals can absorb and in proper balance with each other. Like humans, pets benefit from a diverse diet that allows their bodies to select the nutrients needed at any given time. This approach considers individual factors such as breed, life stage, health status, environmental toxins, and stress levels. A balanced diet ensures pets receive the necessary components, helping prevent deficiencies and diseases,” says Mumbai-based canine nutritionist Ingrid Smolders.

For instance, meat provides protein and vital nutrients like iron. Organ meats are rich in vitamins A, D, E, K, B12, and minerals such as zinc and iron. Vegetables offer antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fibres that support a healthy microbiome and immune system. Bones or other calcium sources provide calcium, phosphorus, and silicon. Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, are crucial for brain health.

Brands like Goofy Tails that offers meals for cats and dogs are nutritionally balanced and designed for everyday feeding, not occasional treats. They’re made with real meat, gentle cooking, and functional ingredients that support digestion, immunity, and long-term health. Pets’ dietary needs vary based on species. Dogs require a balanced diet of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals, reflecting their omnivorous nature with meat, grains, and vegetables. Cats, as obligate carnivores, need protein and fat primarily from animal sources, including vital nutrients like taurine and arachidonic acid. Birds have diverse diets based on species, including seeds, fruits, vegetables, and sometimes insects or eggs, adds Smolders.

Checks & balances

Industry sources say India may have a mere 7% penetration in the pet food category, which is significantly lower than in Western countries, but there is a growing awareness of pet nutrition and quality ingredients.

Supertails is focusing on strengthening its D2C brand Henlo that caters to pets that are fed home-cooked meals. Henlo’s nutritional supplement brand, Nutritional Topper, is for dogs. Its consumption has resulted in 80% improvement in dog’s skin coat, gut health and energy levels. Henlo’s baked dry food for dogs – made from 100% human-grade ingredients and artisanally baked using slow-cooking procedures – ensure that the nutrient content and flavour are maintained at optimum levels.

“The cat pet population has been growing rapidly, outpacing the growth of the dog population. With an estimated 40-60 million stray pets in India, many people who do not keep pets at home regularly feed these animals on the streets, further expanding the scope of this category. We anticipate continued growth as pet ownership increases,” says Satinder Singh, GM-India, Royal Canin, a pet food provider. Meanwhile, experts warn that products termed as complete meals for pets of a certain age are found to be misleading.

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“While a complete meal has a balance of essential vitamins and minerals, most commercial dog foods often lack these nutrients, leading to health issues as dogs age, leading to deficiencies” says Smolders. For instance, zinc is crucial but challenging to source naturally in India, especially for breeds like Huskies. Deficiencies can lead to skin, gut, and other health problems. Misleading marketing is a common issue in the industry. Regulations require that ingredients present in the highest percentage must be listed first on the label.

“Consumers prefer to see meat listed first, assuming the product is meat-rich. But manufacturers often split carbohydrate sources like rice, corn, and soy into separate listings. If combined, these carbs would surpass meat as the primary ingredient. This tactic misleads consumers into thinking they’re buying a meat-rich product when it’s actually high in carbohydrates,” shares Smolders.

Recently, trends in dog meal preparation have also led to misconceptions. Many commercial dog foods lack proper nutritional balance. Terms like ‘premium’ or ‘natural’ lack standardised definitions, misleading customers into thinking they’re buying healthier options. Packaging often depicts fresh meats and vegetables, but these images may not reflect the product’s actual contents.