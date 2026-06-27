New research indicates balance training and exercise may be beneficial over vitamin D and calcium supplements in preventing fractures owing to falls, especially for senior people. How true is that? Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, says: “Falls are a major cause of fractures in older adults, and regular exercise, particularly activities that improve balance, strength, and mobility, can help reduce the risk of falling.

However, this should not be seen as a choice between exercise and supplements. While exercise helps prevent falls, vitamin D and calcium support bone health in people who need them. Vitamin D and calcium support bone health, while exercise helps reduce fall risk. Both have different roles, and for many older adults, a combination of maintaining bone strength and preventing falls is the most effective approach.”

How can one test for balance and improve balance if found wanting?

Balance can be assessed through simple clinical tests that evaluate standing stability, gait, coordination, and the ability to rise from a chair or change direction while walking. Individuals who experience unsteadiness, frequent stumbling, dizziness, or a fear of falling should seek medical evaluation. Balance can often be improved through regular exercise, strength training, balance-focused activities, physiotherapy, and addressing underlying issues such as poor vision, medication side effects, or inner-ear problems. The earlier balance issues are identified, the better the chances of preventing falls.

Which category of people are vitamin D and calcium supplements indicated for, especially as older people, particularly women, use these supplements often without medical advice?

Vitamin D and calcium supplements are generally recommended for people who have a documented deficiency, osteoporosis, low bone density, inadequate dietary intake, or certain medical conditions that affect bone health. Older adults and postmenopausal women may be at increased risk of deficiency or bone loss, but supplementation should ideally be based on individual assessment rather than age alone. The need for supplementation should be determined by factors such as dietary habits, health status, risk factors, and, where appropriate, laboratory testing and should only be consumed when prescribed.

What are the general precautions to avoid fractures and falls in older people?

Regular physical activity to maintain strength, balance, and mobility is one of the most effective ways to reduce fall risk. Older adults should also have regular vision and hearing check-ups and review medications that may affect balance.

Simple measures at home, such as ensuring adequate lighting, removing tripping hazards, installing handrails where needed, and wearing appropriate footwear can also help prevent falls. Maintaining good nutrition and attending regular health check-ups are equally important for overall bone and muscle health.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.