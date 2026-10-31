Diwali is a time of lights, family and celebration. But alongside the glow of diyas and the colours of rangoli, the festival often brings another, less welcome feature: the explosive sound of firecrackers and hours of loud music and loudspeakers.

Earlier this month, a seven-year-old girl in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, died in school, allegedly due to a loud Ganesh puja immersion procession that was passing by. She was taken to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival. The school authorities lodged an FIR alleging that the high-decibel DJ music played during the procession caused the child’s death. The DJ owner and operator were subsequently arrested and the local police outpost in-charge suspended. In light of this case, several PILs regarding noise pollution are currently being examined by the Allahabad High Court. Excessive noise is not merely a nuisance. The risks depend on how loud the sound is, how long a person is exposed to it and how close they are to its source.

“Noise pollution during Diwali can affect more than just hearing,” says Dr Noor Ul Din Malik, senior consultant, ENT, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi. “Firecrackers produce sudden bursts of sound, sometimes at very high intensity, while loudspeakers can expose people to loud noise for several hours.” Dr KK Handa, chairman, ENT, head and neck surgery, Medanta, Gurugram, also warns that the absence of immediate pain, he emphasises, does not necessarily mean the ears have escaped damage.

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Loud & dangerous

Normal conversation typically falls around 60-70 dB (decibels), while busy environments may reach 80-85 dB or higher. Sounds averaging around 70 dBA or below are generally unlikely to cause hearing loss from prolonged exposure, whereas repeated or extended exposure at around 85 dBA can become hazardous.

However, firecrackers pose a different challenge because they produce sudden, intense bursts rather than continuous noise. Depending on the type of cracker, distance and measurement conditions, peak sound levels close to the source can reach approximately 140-160 dB or more. Such blasts can injure hearing almost instantaneously, doctors say.

Dr Malik cautions, “A very loud blast can cause immediate ear injury, while repeated exposure may contribute to longer-term health effects.” Dr Handa adds that standard safe-listening recommendations for continuous noise cannot simply be applied to explosive sounds. The commonly cited occupational exposure reference of 85 dBA over eight hours is not a guarantee of safety from sudden blasts. It is also important to distinguish personal hearing risks from legal limits for neighbourhood noise. Under India’s Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the prescribed ambient noise limits for residential areas are 55 dB(A) during the day and 45 dB(A) at night. These are limits for equivalent continuous ambient noise, not peak readings for individual firecrackers.

Dr Monica Mahajan, principal director and head of internal medicine at Max Hospital, Saket, notes that the World Health Organization identifies impulse noise above 140 dB for adults and 120 dB for children as extremely hazardous. These figures should be understood as danger thresholds, rather than safe exposure targets.

Wider impact

The inner ear contains delicate sensory cells that convert sound into signals for the brain, doctors explain. Extremely loud noise can damage these cells, and the damage may be permanent. Dr Mahajan explains that the intense sound of crackers can damage inner-ear hair cells, leading to high-frequency hearing impairment or permanent hearing loss. “Injury may also affect the vestibular system, which helps maintain balance. In severe cases, an explosive blast can injure or rupture the eardrum,” she says.

Sudden loud sounds activate the body’s stress response, temporarily increasing heart rate and blood pressure. “Prolonged or repeated environmental noise exposure has been associated with a higher risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease as well,” says Dr Malik. He explains that stress and disrupted sleep may partly account for these effects, while cautioning that a single exposure does not automatically cause chronic disease. Dr Mahajan also flags the wider impact on people with diabetes and older adults, who may be more vulnerable to the physiological effects of stress.

Warning signs

Dr Mahajan identifies ringing, muffled hearing, ear pressure, imbalance, ear discharge and intolerance to loud sounds as warning signs that warrant attention.

Dr Handa stresses that sudden hearing loss requires urgent medical assessment, preferably on the same day, even if it affects only one ear and is not accompanied by pain. Some causes of sudden hearing loss are time-sensitive and may respond better to prompt treatment.

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Bleeding or fluid coming from the ear after a blast, severe pain, marked dizziness or vertigo also requires urgent evaluation. If there is facial weakness or another severe symptom, seek emergency medical care. Chest pain, fainting or severe breathlessness after an incident warrants emergency assistance as well.

Move away from the noise immediately and enter a quiet environment. Avoid headphones, loud music and further exposure. Do not insert cotton buds or other objects into the ear, flush it with water, or use oil or unprescribed ear drops, say doctors. If eardrum injury is suspected, keep the ear dry until a doctor assesses it. An ENT specialist may recommend an examination and audiometry, or a hearing test, to establish whether damage has occurred.

Vulnerable groups

Dr Mahajan points out that children’s shorter ear canals may increase their exposure to sound reaching the inner ear. Parents should avoid taking babies and children close to firecrackers or powerful speaker systems.

Older adults, particularly those with age-related hearing loss, may be at greater risk of further hearing impairment. People with existing tinnitus, previous ear injuries, a history of ear surgery or other hearing conditions should also exercise caution. Those with hypertension or heart disease may be more susceptible to the effects of stress and sleep disruption. People with anxiety, post-traumatic stress or sensory sensitivities, including some individuals on the autism spectrum, may find sudden explosions particularly distressing. Pregnant women should also avoid exposure to extremely loud noise.

Stay safe

The most effective protection is to reduce exposure at its source. Maintain as much distance as possible from firecrackers, avoid standing near the point of ignition and never burst crackers close to another person’s face or ears. Children should be kept away from firecracker activity and supervised carefully.

Dr Handa recommends well-fitted earplugs or protective earmuffs. These can reduce exposure but cannot eliminate the risk from extremely loud blasts; cotton wool and tissue are not reliable substitutes.Dr Mahajan advises that households can also choose alternatives such as diyas, rangolis, festive food and music played at comfortable volumes.

Smartphone decibel-meter apps can provide rough estimates of environmental noise, but they may not accurately capture sudden explosive peaks. Calibrated sound-level meters are more reliable. If noise appears excessive or restrictions are being violated, residents can document the time and location, where safe, and contact the local police or relevant noise-control authorities.

Impact on animals

Not just humans, bursting of firecrackers during Diwali can also cause serious harm to animals, pets, and stray animals. They often experience fear, stress, and physical discomfort.

Animals, especially dogs and cats, have a much more sensitive sense of hearing than humans. The sudden, loud explosions can frighten them and cause anxiety, trembling, rapid breathing, and panic. “Some may even run away from their homes in fear, putting themselves at risk of accidents or becoming lost,” says Vishakha Shukla, owner of Nawabi Tails, an animal rescue shelter based in Lucknow. As such, most zoos across the nation issue special regulations for Diwali and noise pollution etiquettes close to the zoo premises during the festival days — Chennai Crocodile Bank, Lucknow’s Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoo and Dehradun Zoo, to name a few.

“Every year, thousands of animals and birds are left frightened, injured, and lost because of an increase in air and noise pollution associated with the holiday,” as per advisories issued by Humane World for Animals (HWA), a global animal protection organisation. Since they have a far more acute sense of hearing than us; the noise of firecrackers has a terrifying effect on animals.

Know your firecrackers

Atom bomb (foiled): 128 dB

Atom bomb (green sutli): 127 dB

Hydro bomb (foiled): 127-128 dB

Timing bomb (delayed ignition sound burst): 127 dB

String patakhas (continuous noise maker rather than a short burst): 126 dB

Under India’s Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, the prescribed ambient noise limits for residential areas are 55 dB(A) during the day and 45 dB(A) at night