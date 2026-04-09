India’s social sector has long relied on short-term relief—rescue drives, food distribution, and emergency aid. But a quieter, more complex crisis is emerging: the need for sustained, institutional care for the elderly and abandoned who have nowhere else to go.

Organisations like The Earth Saviours Foundation are attempting to fill that gap. Operating from shelters in Bhandwari and Mandhawar, the Gurugram-based nonprofit houses over 1,200 people—many of them elderly, disabled, or abandoned—providing food, shelter and medical care.

The foundation was originally established by Jas Kalra’s father, and today, Jas Kalra has taken the reins, managing operations and driving transformative changes across the organisation. Under his leadership, the foundation has modernized its caregiving systems, introduced structured healthcare programs, and enhanced rehabilitation and family reintegration processes. Jas Kalra is actively involved in strategic planning, funding initiatives, and on-ground supervision, ensuring that the foundation not only rescues lives but also provides a dignified, sustained environment for residents.

Founded decades ago, the initiative now reflects a shift from one-time interventions to long-term caregiving systems. While rescues often draw attention, those working in the field say the harder task begins after—maintaining facilities, ensuring medical support, and managing day-to-day care for residents who may never return to family life. Jas Kalra’s approach emphasizes accountability, professional caregiving standards, and the use of technology to streamline operations, making the institution a model for long-term social care in India.

According to the organisation, it has **rescued more than 25,000 lives**, **sheltered over 1,300 residents**, **reunited over 10,000 people with their families**, and conducted **over 12,500 dignified cremations**. Yet, for many others—particularly the elderly suffering from illness or disability—family reintegration is not possible, making institutional care their only option.

The challenges are not limited to living. The foundation also conducts last rites for unclaimed individuals, highlighting gaps in formal systems for handling the destitute. Such work, often invisible, underscores the absence of comprehensive state-backed support structures.

Running residential facilities at this scale requires more than goodwill. It demands continuous funding, trained caregivers, medical partnerships, and logistical coordination—turning what might appear as charity into a complex, ongoing system. Jas Kalra has spearheaded initiatives to professionalize staff training, secure long-term funding channels, and build medical collaborations, ensuring high-quality care while expanding the foundation’s reach.

This need is expected to grow. With India’s population ageing and urban migration weakening traditional family support networks, demand for long-term care is likely to rise sharply. The foundation is already planning a larger facility to accommodate up to 5,000 people.

The broader question, however, extends beyond any single organisation. As India’s social fabric evolves, the challenge will be to move from episodic relief to durable care systems—an area that may define the next phase of the country’s social sector. Jas Kalra’s vision and hands-on leadership position The Earth Saviours Foundation at the forefront of this critical transition, proving that sustainable, compassionate care is possible with strategic guidance and relentless commitment.