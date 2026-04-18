Indian Accent is one of the few culinary destinations that people specifically travel for. Awarded as India’s number 1 restaurant for many years, it has also been recognised by Time Magazine as one of the World’s 100 Greatest Places. This year, as it celebrates its 17th anniversary, 10th for its New York outpost and third for Mumbai at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Rohit Khattar, founder-chairman of EHV International, which owns the brand, looks back at the journey, and the plan ahead.

Q1: From a slow-starter to the country’s best to an iconic 17 years, how do you look back at the Indian Accent journey?

Khattar: When we started Indian Accent, we had no idea that it would be received with such warmth. We had leased a space where no restaurant had worked. It was in a residential area and expectations were low. I thought that the location in the leafy neighbourhood with a lawn attached lent itself to the sort of fine dining restaurants that one drives to in Europe. However, to bring that level of luxury to Indian food was challenging.

The restaurant was totally empty all through the first year. It was demoralising for the team. But once word of mouth took over and business picked up, soon we had no tables. Seventeen years on, what I value most is not the accolades, but the consistency of purpose. We have stayed true to the concept that we had created, that of presenting Indian food the way one would any fine dining world cuisine. The journey has been gradual, organic, and built on a relentless pursuit of excellence. The financial returns have been a rewarding by-product.

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Q2: What is the one factor you think that has your tables full evening after evening?

Khattar: If I had to attribute it to one thing, it would be trust. Our guests trust us to deliver not just a meal, but a complete experience, thoughtful food, warm yet unobtrusive service, and a sense of occasion every time they walk in. Over the years, we have built that trust by being consistent and never compromising on quality. In hospitality, consistency is far more difficult than creativity, and I believe that is what keeps guests coming back.

Q3: About a decade ago, Indian Accent literally had no competitors in Delhi. What do you feel about the competition today?

Khattar: I am from an era where the best restaurants used to always be in hotels. So, I celebrate the fact that freestanding restaurants are coming up. A thriving restaurant culture benefits everyone, from restaurateurs to guests. We celebrate competition, and I recall people asking me why we would publish all our recipes in the Indian Accent Cookbook, which was almost a decade ago. I feel the business that is destined for you will find its way to you, and it is always good to help others on the journey. Competition keeps one on their toes and goads us to continue improving.

Q4: After Mumbai, do you plan to take the brand elsewhere in the country, and any plans for more outposts abroad?

Khattar: We keep on getting offers from across the country but to be honest, we are not sure that we should go beyond Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier the intention was just to stick to Delhi and overseas, but then we were invited to the iconic Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and have a restaurant there that we are very proud of. Recently, we made several trips to the Middle East and were about to sign too, but given the global turmoil due to the war, it is better to wait. We have been exploring offers in other Asian cities too.

Q5: You have recently introduced a bar called Upstairs. Will the model be replicated at other Indian Accent locations too, with its live music and relaxed atmosphere?

Khattar: We would love to replicate the Upstairs model if we get the requisite amount of space. Currently the Mumbai location does not have that kind of space, and neither does New York. But we are considering a members’ bar in the future, which we feel is certainly something that will fit in well with Indian Accent.