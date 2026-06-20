On a bustling Mumbai pavement, 81-year-old Mansukh Dada begins his day long before the city fully wakes up. Neatly arranged packets of homemade chakli, sev and chips sit before him—simple snacks made with care, and sold with hope. Some days, customers stop. Many days, they don’t. On one such day, after hours of waiting, he had earned just ₹140.

Still, he wasn’t ready to leave.

Har nahi manunga me, he said softly—refusing to give up.

That moment, quiet yet powerful, would go on to inspire a larger experiment in dignity-led commerce.

The encounter was part of an outreach by the True Hope Foundation, a Rajasthan-based non-profit that is attempting to reimagine how India’s informal workers are seen—and supported. Founded in 2023, the organisation has launched a Street Vendor Empowerment Programme across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad, aiming to bring street vendors into a structured digital marketplace while linking them to social welfare outcomes.

The Foundation currently plans to onboard over 250 vendors and collaborate with more than 45 NGO partners nationwide. But its central idea is deceptively simple: “Buy From a Vendor, Change Two Lives.”

The model took shape shortly after the team met Mansukh Dada. They bought his unsold stock that day and delivered it to a nearby old-age home. What followed changed their thinking. The elderly residents didn’t just consume food—they connected with it. The familiar taste of traditional snacks brought comfort, memory and conversation.

“That day, we realised one purchase could support two people at the same time,” says Dhaval Darji, Founder of True Hope Foundation. “The vendor earns an income, and someone in need receives nourishment that also carries emotional value.”

Today, Mansukh Dada is among the vendors featured on the platform. Customers can view vendor profiles, read their stories and place orders digitally. The products are then delivered to partner NGOs, including old-age homes, where they become part of daily meals.

The programme also follows a structured process—vendor identification, verification, digital onboarding, product cataloguing and logistics integration—supported by field teams who work closely with vendors to ensure quality and visibility.

Beyond technology, the Foundation is also turning to communities. A nomination drive now allows citizens to recommend street vendors who may benefit from inclusion in the programme—from long-serving chai sellers to fruit vendors supporting entire families.

“We believe some of the most inspiring entrepreneurs in India are standing on street corners, not in boardrooms,” says Darji. “They don’t lack talent or effort—only opportunity.”

In a country where informal workers often remain invisible to formal systems, the initiative is attempting something rare: turning everyday purchases into shared social impact, and ordinary vendors into recognised contributors in a digital economy.