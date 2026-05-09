Picture this. You have a long day at work, so you put on a shirt that has been treated with a special wrinkle-resistance feature that makes it less likely to crease. Similarly, it’s a hot and humid afternoon, and you have to make a quick field visit. You do not worry, as your clothing comes with a ‘zerosweat’ technology that claims to dry sweat in just 25 seconds.

For decades, style was limited to fabrics, cuts or colours alone. Today, it is as much about functionality. From formal wear to lingerie, fashion is being re-engineered to provide performance, protection, or comfort beyond basic aesthetics, making use of advanced technologies and smart materials.

“Traditional workwear in India has long been stiff, uncomfortable, and frankly outdated,” says Saurabh Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Harfun, a new-age clothing brand based in Gurugram. “We wanted to challenge that by creating professional clothing that is lighter, more flexible, and performance-driven, without compromising on style,” he adds.

Harfun’s garments feature technology that integrates six advanced features like wrinkle resistance, moisture-wicking, anti-odour, four-way stretch, SPF 50+ UV protection, and quick-dry capabilities. It also has zerosweat technology that claims to dry sweat in just 25 seconds, critical in India’s hot, humid climate.

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The brand uses a technology called ‘helix fibre’ that blends elastomeric fibres, moisture management systems, and wrinkle-resistant finishes to ensure comfort during long workdays. Simply put, professionals can now opt for clothes that also make them feel at ease.

A growing market

The demand is rising rapidly in India, as professionals are increasingly seeking clothes that are versatile enough for both boardrooms as well as home offices. “Our WorkWear 2.0 launched earlier this year was a turning point,” says Agrawal. The brand received 4,000 orders in the first month alone, double of what it had achieved in the previous nine months combined. “That validation has given us the confidence to scale aggressively,” he adds.

Since October 2022, Harfun has grown at a 400% CAGR, closing FY24 with a GMV of Rs 13 crore and FY25 at nearly Rs 25 crore. “Looking ahead, our target for FY26 is Rs 100 crore. It’s ambitious, but the market is ready,” says Agrawal.

The company’s customer retention rate with 70% repeat purchases underscores that professionals are not only trying but sticking with the brand. Its D2C-first model, coupled with targeted digital campaigns across metro cities, has been central to this growth. The brand also plans to launch on Myntra and open experiential stores in Delhi-NCR soon.

The functionality in clothes isn’t limited to workwear. Wacoal India is redefining lingerie’s role in women’s wardrobes by marrying elegance with performance. “Indian women have long had to choose between utility and beauty in lingerie,” says Pooja Merani, COO of Wacoal India, adding, “Our goal is to offer both support, breathability, and comfort with refined aesthetics.”

Wacoal integrates features like perforated cups, UV protection, moisture-wicking fabrics, and seamless construction with ‘cool touch’ technology that reflects body heat and lowers fabric temperature by up to 3°C, while offering enhanced support through powernet panels. “This is more than a lingerie brand,” Merani explains, “It’s performance wear that responds to climate, lifestyle, and activity needs.”

New lifestyle ethos

Across the world, major players are racing to define functional fashion. Whether it’s Nike’s self-adjusting Adapt shoes, Levi’s Jacquard jacket with Google’s touch controls, Ralph Lauren’s PoloTech shirts with biometric tracking, or Columbia Sportswear’s climate-responsive fabrics, several products are reflecting how deeply technology is reshaping wardrobes.

There are many other instances. North Face for one uses advanced fabrics like ‘Futurelight’, which are waterproof and breathable, ensuring that adventurers can face any weather conditions with confidence.

Similarly, Columbia Sportswear is famous for its technologies that enhance comfort in extreme climates, such as omni-heat for thermal insulation and omni-freeze for cooling, making their clothing ideal for outdoor activities.

Closer home, ‘intelligent apparel’ and ‘performance’ fashion brand TURMS is offering a 30-day no-wash pair of jeans and seven-day no-smell socks, besides ‘fearless’ white cotton shirts and ‘AC cool tech’ T-shirts, among others.

Recently, Savana launched its summer-focused capsule with apparels like UV-blocking sports jackets, UPF-rated face masks, cooling arm sleeves, sun-proof gloves, and breathable full-coverage essentials. Each piece is engineered to provide effective sun protection while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic, the company claims.

Incidentally, the shift in lifestyle changes that many consumers are adapting to isn’t just about clothing, it’s about a new ethos. Consumers, particularly urban professionals, want wardrobes that are minimalist, sustainable, and adaptive. “Our products save time, reduce wardrobe clutter, and keep professionals at peak performance. In many ways, what you wear shouldn’t limit your ambition, it should fuel it,” adds Agrawal of Harfun.

Wacoal India’s Merani echoes the sentiment: “Functionality builds trust. Once women experience lingerie that performs as well as it looks, they rarely go back. It’s reshaping expectations in an entire category.”