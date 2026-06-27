This year’s FIFA World Cup is full of action on the field and off it as well. Across stadium tunnels, team hotels and airport arrivals, players’ fashion is creating a sizeable buzz. From statement hairstyles and grooming transformations to luxury handbags worth thousands of dollars, football’s biggest stars are turning the tournament into an international fashion spectacle. Hairstyles become trends, handbags become status symbols and team wardrobes become expressions of national identity.

Hairstyle Politics

One player dominating the style conversation is Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker’s long blonde hair has become almost as recognisable as his goals. Whether worn in his trademark bun during matches or flowing freely away from the pitch, Haaland matches hair ties to the colour of his team’s kit, a subtle detail that has become a talking point among fans. Recently, footage of the Manchester City star went viral showing him flipping his long blonde locks, sparking comparisons to everyone from movie characters to Scandinavian warriors.

Brazilian superstar Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, also known as Neymar, sports a fresh new haircut this year. A curly hair dyed look in a striking metallic blonde tone and neatly tapered sides. The look combines nostalgia with contemporary grooming trends, reminding fans why Neymar has long been one of football’s most influential style figures.

Meanwhile, American midfielder Weston McKennie, the 27-year-old professional soccer player who plays as a central midfielder for Italian club Juventus and the US Men’s National Team, dyed a section of hair near his forehead in red, white and blue in 2022 showing a patriotic statement that reflects both his personality and national pride. This year, too, the midfielder sports a red, white and blue streak to his hair, inspired by his country’s flag.

However, Spain’s Marc Cucurella continues to command attention with his famous curls. The Chelsea defender’s hair has become an integral part of his public image, but he hinted that it could disappear entirely if Spain wins the World Cup.

After celebrating Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph by dyeing his curls red, Cucurella has suggested that an even more dramatic transformation may be on the cards should his nation lift football’s ultimate prize. The prospect has added a light-hearted storyline to Spain’s campaign and further reinforced the growing connection between football and fashion. Not just hairstyles, but handbags are becoming a tournament’s must-have accessory stealing the headlines.

Luxury travel bags have emerged as a powerful status symbol among players arriving across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Not just a travel necessity, but bags are now an extension of personal branding, with footballers carrying some of the world’s most exclusive pieces. French forward Marcus Thuram has attracted particular attention with a rare Chanel x Pharrell XXL flap bag in a striking jade-green shade.

\Originally released as part of a limited-edition collection, the statement piece has become one of the most talked-about pieces seen at the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo likes to flaunt a Gucci leather duffel bag featuring the Italian fashion house’s signature web detailing. Haaland continues his well-documented love affair with Hermès by travelling with the ultra-exclusive Haut à Courroies ‘Endless Road’ bag, one of the most coveted pieces in luxury leather goods.

Louis Vuitton’s iconic Keepall Bandoulière has emerged as a favourite among players. France’s Malo Gusto carried a colourful interpretation of the classic travel bag, while Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland opted for a sleek all-black version, proving the enduring appeal of one of luxury fashion’s most recognisable designs.

Sartorial National Pride

National teams are no less in making fashion statements through curated wardrobes that blend identity, heritage and luxury craftsmanship. Canada’s squad embraced classic elegance through a partnership with Montreal-based menswear label Samuelsohn. Led by captain Alphonso Davies, the players appeared in impeccably tailored suits.

Ivory Coast delivered one of the tournament’s standout fashion moments through custom creations by designer Ibrahim Fernandez. Combining contemporary tailoring with traditional Dida textile influences, the collection featured vibrant orange tie-dye jackets with elephant motifs, crisp white shirts and sharply tailored trousers.

Croatia partnered with luxury outerwear brand Mackage to create a sophisticated travel wardrobe built around the nation’s colours of red, white and navy. The collection balanced functionality and style, incorporating technical outerwear suited to the varying climates across tournament host cities.

Perhaps the most culturally significant fashion statement comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo in striking black suits, accented with bold leopard-print panels and matching travel bags. The look pays tribute to the country’s celebrated La Sape culture (a fashion subculture) and the historic 1974 Zaire World Cup squad. Designed by Paris-based Congolese designer Alvin Junior Mak, the looks became one of the tournament’s most viral fashion moments.

Japan, meanwhile, continued its partnership with British menswear house Dunhill. The latest Samurai Blue Collection combines Japanese precision with British tailoring traditions, delivering understated sophistication through sharp navy suiting and subtle check patterns.