By Team Sunday FE

Give me a pressure-free festival

Aryan Bhatt, 22

Student, Delhi

One thing that feels outdated to me is the pressure to celebrate Diwali in a particular way whether it is buying expensive clothes, spending excessively or comparing how grandly others are celebrating. I think the festival should be about joy rather than obligation or competition. For me, Diwali is less about following every tradition exactly as it has always been and more about preserving the feeling behind them — family, togetherness, celebration and hope.

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My ideal Diwali would be a balance between tradition, celebration and simplicity. I’d rather have meaningful conversations and good company than an overly elaborate celebration. For me, a perfect Diwali is one where everyone feels included and genuinely happy.

Swastik Singh, 23

Advocate, Chandigarh

I am neither disillusioned or enthusiastic about Diwali. I’ve never treated a festival as a benchmark to begin something new, or as something larger than life. I enjoy the fleeting moments it brings, and that’s where my relationship with Diwali begins and ends.

However, I don’t think any tradition is outdated; everything needs to be understood in its context before it’s judged. My views may sound a bit atheistic, and that comes from growing up in a liberal household.

Eating loads of mithai, which I am not sure counts as a tradition, is non-negotiable for me. Lighting diyas around the house and helping my parents prepare festive delicacies — simple, warm and at home is an ideal Diwali. I even wear old kurtas and denims, and sometimes even just a regular everyday T-shirt. The idea that a festival demands something new feels to me like succumbing to capitalism.

Rumjhum Dhasmana, 25

Works with NGO, Delhi

I believe festivals should bring people together, not police their choices. My idea of an ideal Diwali has always been rather simple, making a rangoli, sharing sweets with neighbours, family puja and streets glowing with festive lights. I cherish making homemade sweets and snacks with my family, and the joy of sneaking hot bites straight off the thaali. While dressing up is a must, buying something new isn’t. It’s less about what’s new in my wardrobe and more about the feeling of putting on something I love.

Rithik Kalra, 19

BTech student, Delhi

I’m definitely enthusiastic about Diwali. I feel traditions can change with time without losing what makes them special. For me, it’s mostly about dressing up, lights, good food, family and enjoying the whole vibe. I really like lighting diyas and decorating the house because that’s when it actually starts feeling like Diwali. One thing I don’t really like is the pressure to celebrate it in a certain way. Everyone should be able to celebrate it however they want.

An ideal Diwali for me would be spending the day with family,dressing up,eating good food and decorating the house. Then meeting friends in the evening and just hanging out. Nothing too complicated.

Roots are memories & people, not places or houses

Kartik Mutreja, 19

CA student, Delhi

‘Going home’ for Diwali is less about the physical place and more about the people. Even if home is in another city or country, Diwali is one of those occasions that makes you want to be around your family. And if you can’t physically go home, I think Gen Z has made it easier to stay connected through video calls and virtual celebrations — although obviously, nothing quite replaces being there in person.

I’m definitely more enthusiastic than disillusioned about Diwali. I think Gen Z is changing the way we celebrate rather than moving away from the festival itself. For me, Diwali is less about following every tradition exactly as it has been followed and more about spending time with family — dressing up, decorating the house and creating your own version of the celebration.

The one tradition I genuinely cherish is lighting diyas and decorating the house. There’s something about doing it that actually makes Diwali feel like Diwali. One thing that feels a little outdated is the idea that there’s a fixed way everyone has to celebrate — whether it’s what you wear, how you celebrate or what you’re supposed to do. I think people should be able to keep the traditions that mean something to them and let go of the ones that don’t.

My ideal Diwali would be a balance of everything — getting dressed up, good food, decorating the house, meeting relatives and friends, taking way too many pictures, and then just sitting together at night. I don’t think it needs to be an extravagant celebration; having everyone you care about around you is what makes it feel perfect.

Dhirty Raj Narah, 23

Student, Delhi

When I think of Diwali back home in Tezpur, Assam, I remember the little maati saaki burning at the entrance of our house, with the banana tree standing by the gate. I think of the familiar surroundings of the village and the Kali temple where we light diyas and offer prayers. Those memories have stayed with me precisely because they are so ordinary. They remind me of a time when Diwali was simply something that happened around home, without the need to plan or define it.

Home has also become somewhat abstract for me and I have developed a sense of belonging where I live now.

On the other hand, I think the excessive spending associated with Diwali, particularly the idea that buying new clothes is almost obligatory, is outdated. Growing up makes you question things that you once accepted without thinking. I remember having a fascination for crackers but now I believe there is a difference between preserving the wonder and excitement of a festival and being careless about its consequences.

Manishankar Thangathurai, 23

Advocate, Delhi

I’ve come to believe home is less a place and more a feeling. If I can’t be there, I recreate it — I light a diya, cook a family recipe, wear something traditional, and gather whoever is around me, especially friends who are far from their own families too. Add a long video call with everyone back home, and for a few hours the distance disappears.

I love wearing a vesthi. It connects me to my family, my roots and every Diwali I’ve celebrated before. I buy new clothes but I try to make that choice count, buying from handloom weavers and local artisans.

An ideal Diwali is home full of the people I love. Family, friends and food that never stops coming out of the kitchen.

But what feels outdated is the competitive gifting circuit: the endless exchange of dry-fruit boxes and hampers that gets passed along and never really enjoyed.

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Amritesh Kaur, 27

Tech professional, Gurugram

Diwali is about family, cherished traditions and the comforting feeling of home. An ideal celebration means having everyone you love around you. Returning home means not just coming back to a place; it’s about coming back to a feeling. Traditions reconnect us with our childhood, even as life changes.

However, a new oufit is non-negotiable. Tyohaaron mein purane kapde kaun pehenta hai yaar?

I absolutely love that feeling of everyone gathering under one roof. The sight of my father in kurta-pyjama, my mother preparing festive recipes and cousins decorating the house fills me with joy. Even thinking about all of this gives me goosebumps.

Diwali is about the people, the traditions, the prayers, and the togetherness. Above all, it is a feeling of belonging that I hope never changes.

Pranay Goyal, 25

Marketing manager, Bengaluru

Living away from my hometown Jaipur has reshaped my understanding of home. I used to think it was a place; I’ve come to realise it’s about the people. This year, celebrating with my mother in Bengaluru feels just as meaningful.

I value the ritual for bringing the family together. After my father’s passing, I lead the Diwali puja, keeping the tradition alive. Diwali how it is shaping today is a mix of both—disillusionment over crackers but enthusiastic about the break and the family time, which makes the festival special.

Diwali is a shared sentiment, across divides

Raaniah Jameel, 25

Public health professional, Delhi

Growing up in Delhi as a Muslim, Diwali was never something I saw as belonging exclusively to someone else. I have celebrated Diwali even during the eight years I spent outside India. Some of my closest friends are Hindu, and there has always been this very natural exchange: I celebrate Diwali with them, they celebrate Eid with me. That, to me, is one of the most beautiful things about growing up in India. Secularism is not always an abstract constitutional idea; sometimes it is simply your neighbour sending you mithai, your friend inviting you home, or an entire neighbourhood lighting up together.

My ideal Diwali is actually quite simple: dressing up, stepping out into the city, seeing all the lights, and ending the night at a party with friends. I love what Delhi feels like during Diwali. There’s something special about watching an entire city collectively shift its rhythm — homes light up, everyone is dressed up, neighbours drop by, families come together, and there’s a shared sense of celebration.

Living outside India taught me that home is much less geographical than I had imagined. It made me realise that culture travels. You don’t necessarily lose your roots when you leave home; sometimes you become more conscious of them. You begin to understand that identity is not a fixed thing you inherit once and carry unchanged. It is something you keep producing through the people you meet, the places you live and the traditions you choose to continue. So Diwali, for me, is less about a particular address and more about recreating that feeling of belonging.

I think tradition stays alive not by remaining unchanged, but by giving every generation the freedom to reinterpret it. Our roots give us a sense of belonging; they don’t have to determine who we become.

Ditch the spectacle, over-spending

Jiya Kapoor, 24

Dietitian, Ajmer

I’m definitely enthusiastic about Diwali. I think traditions naturally evolve with time, and that doesn’t necessarily mean we are losing their essence. For me, Diwali is less about following every tradition exactly as it was followed before and more about holding on to the emotions behind them — togetherness, warmth, celebration and hope. I actually enjoy seeing how people are giving traditional celebrations their own modern interpretation while still keeping the spirit of Diwali alive.

One tradition I really cherish is getting together with family, dressing up and sharing food. It’s the simple act of everyone being together that makes the festival special for me.

But I feel the idea that Diwali celebrations have to be excessive is becoming outdated — whether it is buying new things just for the sake of it, wasting food or spending beyond what is necessary. I feel celebrations should be about creating memories rather than creating unnecessary waste or pressure.

My ideal Diwali would be a balance between celebration and simplicity — being surrounded by family and friends, dressing up, having a good food, decorating the house, exchanging gifts and spending quality time together. I would want it to feel festive without becoming stressful or overly commercial. For me, the best Diwali is one where everyone goes home with good memories rather than just photographs.

I also don’t think a new outfit is a necessity for Diwali. Dressing up is definitely part of the fun, but I would rather repeat an outfit, restyle something I already own or invest in something I know I’ll wear again. As for crackers, a beautiful Diwali doesn’t have to be the loudest one.

Prasun Ballabha, 23

Advocate, Noida

I am actually enthusiastic about Diwali. I don’t think embracing modernity means that we have to distance ourselves from traditions. For me, Diwali is about finding a balance between the two. I may not follow every tradition exactly the way previous generations did, but I still enjoy the feeling that comes with Diwali.

One tradition I genuinely cherish is spending time with family over a meal. Even if it is just sitting around, talking and eating together, that is what makes the festival special for me.

But what feels outdated is the idea that Diwali celebrations have to follow a fixed template: new clothes, elaborate rituals and excessive shopping, simply because “that’s how it has always been done”. I think traditions should evolve with people. If something is meaningful to you, keep it; if it feels performative or forced, there should be no pressure to continue it.

Personally, I enjoy dressing up for Diwali, but I don’t think a new outfit is a requirement for the festival. There’s nothing wrong with buying something new if you genuinely want it, but buying an outfit every year just for the sake of it feels unnecessary.

I think Gen Z are becoming much more conscious about consumption, and festivals are a good opportunity to celebrate without turning everything into a shopping exercise.

Traditions evolve, won’t follow blindly

Ishita Mazumdar, 20

Chemistry student, Gurugram

One Diwali tradition I cherish is a personal one which I share with my parents. Most years on the week leading up to Diwali we drive around the locality just looking at the beautiful ways people have decorated their houses. I also love the tradition of ‘chothyo prodeep’ on the eve of Diwali in which we light 14 lamps. Something I find outdated is the pressure to follow certain customs simply because they’ve always been followed. I think traditions are worth keeping when they mean something to you, not just because you’re expected to.

An ideal Diwali is something in which you have good food and good vibes. The idea of home becomes less fixed over time as we all move on with our lives, but I also feel being in a new city or country lets you make little Diwali traditions for yourself. At the same time, pieces of the traditions which you bring from your home make the festival in a new place feel familiar too.

Sanjana Dutta, 20

Economics student, Delhi

I’m somewhere between disillusioned and enthusiastic about Diwali. I cherish lighting diyas because it has been a comforting tradition since childhood. My ideal Diwali would involve diyas, rangoli, decorations, family time. A new outfit isn’t essential for me, and I prefer wearing whatever makes me feel good, whether traditional or not. Clothes have been evolving for centuries now, and there was even a time when saris used to be worn without blouses, so for something like a ‘low-cut blouse’ to be making headlines feels incredibly futile.

Sakanksh Dutta, 20

Computer science student, Delhi

One tradition that feels outdated to me is buying gold or silver on Dhanteras without actually planning for it. Mandatory buying of coins can be a financial strain, given the high cost of these metals. But people feel pressured to buy because it’s ‘tradition’, irrespective of whether they can afford it or not.

Shubhangi Sharma, 23

Business analyst, Delhi

I’m definitely enthusiastic about Diwali, the dressing up, food, sweets, lights and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends. I cherish the traditions of actually visiting people and wishing them in person than just sending a WhatsApp message. But some ideas like new clothes isn’t compulsory. Last year, I wore my mother’s saree with a crop top and belt and loved giving it my own twist. Whether someone wants to wear a deep-neck blouse, a high-neck blouse, a saree, a lehenga or something completely different, they should enjoy wearing it. My ideal Diwali is stress-free days of food, family and memories. Same for crackers. Something so detrimental cannot be used just because it is tradition.

The perfect Diwali

Garv Diga, 20

Engineering student

The festival serves as a cultural bridge. Going home for Diwali shifts from a physical journey into a mental and spiritual return to one’s roots, proving that light can find its way across. Diwali is when families and friends come together, enjoy meals and do prayers together.

It is a festival that brings hope, positive energy, lights, togetherness… Morning begins with a positive, festive energy in the air, we relish sweet dishes, rangoli outside the front door. In the evening, clay diyas filled with mustard oil are lit up, bringing a peaceful glow on everyone’s faces. Everyone dressing up in traditional attire and gathering together for the evening feels good. Dinner with loved ones, storytelling and sharing sweets with neighbours and friends makes it complete.

Rosy Khanna, 19

MBBS student, Delhi

An ideal Diwali according to me will be my whole family wearing new clothes, eating together, lighting the house and doing puja together. The tradition of putting up lights and lighting diyas is what I cherish most.

But exchanging gifts seems outdated, as the gifts mostly just keep passing on. So is the tradition of burning crackers. Also, this fascination for constantly clicking pictures takes away the focus on just sitting together, talking and eating. The tradition of new clothes, however, gives a middle-class household a reason to buy new ones.