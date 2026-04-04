Beyond the box office, Dhurandhar 2 has done what few films manage—it has quietly applied for a marketing job and aced the interview. Its cultural footprint has spilled decisively into the advertising ecosystem, powered by one dialogue that refuses to retire: “Bachcha hai tu mera.”

Delivered with impeccable flair by Rakesh Bedi’s Jameel Jamali, the line has become meme marketing gold—arguably working harder than some brand managers.

Brands, as expected, have pounced. FMCG player Bikano spun it into “Bachcha hai tu mera… isliye aloo bhujia share kar raha hoon,” proving that even possessiveness can be snackable. Quick-service chain The Waffle Co went straight for the wallet: “Bachcha hai tu mera, ye le Rs 99 ke waffles kha.”

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Beauty and personal care brands such as Lotus Herbals and Cetaphil joined in too, nudging consumers toward sunscreen and skincare—because nothing says affection like SPF 50. Even Indian Bank couldn’t resist, pitching “Bachcha hai tu mera… ye le IndSMART, ab smart banking kar,” which might be the first time filial love has been linked to financial inclusion.

Public Service Messaging

Some campaigns, to their credit, moved beyond laughs. Delhi Police used the trend to plug road safety—“Bachcha hai tu mera, yeh le helmet pehen”—effectively turning meme culture into public service. Emcure Pharmaceuticals took a more emotional route: “Bachcha hai tu mera, sab theek na ho toh bhi baat kar lena,” reminding people that vulnerability, too, can trend.

“Cinema has long served as a mirror to society, and its dialogues often outlive the films themselves,” an Emcure spokesperson noted, as the campaign drew largely positive responses—proving once again that a good line can travel further than the plot.

The meme frenzy has been helped along by a generation that consumes memes with near-religious discipline—about 30 minutes a day, according to RedSeer. For marketers, it’s the holy grail: low cost, high visibility, and instant recall—essentially advertising without the painful bits like budgets and long meetings. As one marketer put it, memes are cheap, cheerful, and occasionally more effective than campaigns that come with PowerPoint decks thicker than the script of Dhurandhar 2.

Retail Pivot

The trend picked up pace after the film’s strong box office run, but some brands didn’t wait for the verdict. Reliance Retail’s Ajio moved early, launching a Dhurandhar-themed collection starting at ₹349, complete with graphic tees, autographed pieces and wardrobe-inspired styles. “For us, it was less merchandise and more a cultural statement,” an Ajio spokesperson said—though one suspects the cash register didn’t mind the statement either.

Still, not everyone is convinced this is built to last. Film critic and documentary screenwriter Saibal Chatterjee offers a reality check: “This feels like a passing fad that capitalises on the popular mood.” In other words, “Bachcha hai tu mera” may be everywhere today—but like most viral trends, it could soon be gently told, well… “ab bas.”