Compiled by Madhushree Goswami

Sitar, stories and the art of mindful living

August 30, Taj Mahal, New Delhi, 7 pm

A celebration of Indian culture with sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee, who brings his contemporary classical music experience with food, storytelling and artisanal craft.

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Poetry in motion

September 2, Bangalore International Centre,

Bengaluru, 7 pm

Step into the world of Mahakavi Subramanya Bharathi through this solo Bharatanatyam dance-theatre performance, imagined through the voice of his muse, Kannamma. Tracing the poet’s journey from journalist and rebel to revolutionary and Vedantin, the production brings dance, live music and storytelling to explore love, devotion, nationalism and the power of poetry.

The Mahanayak remembered

September 3, Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, 5 pm

Celebrate the magic of Bengal’s beloved Mahanayak, Uttam Kumar, through an evening of music, performances and cherished recollections. Featuring an impressive ensemble of artists including Madhabi Mukherjee, Srikanta Acharya, Kharaj Mukherjee, Lopamudra Mitra and Raghav Chatterjee, the tribute revisits the screen icon’s artistry, influence and unforgettable legacy across generations.

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Where nature speaks in silence

Until September 15, Gallerie Splash, Gurugram

Step into Aishwaryan K’s contemplative world, where nature, memory and silence intertwine. Curated by Satyajit Dave, Where the Flowers Keep Their Counsel is a show that explores the conversations between human presence and the natural world, inviting viewers to pause, observe and reflect on what remains unspoken amid vibrant landscapes and dreamlike imagery.

The apology

September 3, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

What does it take to reclaim a body, a voice and a sense of self? The Apology reimagines Eve Ensler’s work through the journey of an Indian classical dancer confronting a brutal guru and the traditions that once confined her. The act blends theatre, music and movement.