Compiled by Madhushree Goswami

Devotional drama

October 11–November 1, Kendra Open Air Theatre, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi, 6.30 pm

A mesmerising cultural production, Shri Ram, traces Lord Ram’s journey from his birth into exile. Conceived and choreographed by Shobha Deepak Singh of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, the production showcases contemporary stagecraft, LED visuals, and simultaneous Hindi and English translations projected on side screens.

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Indigenous wisdom

October 12, Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 6.30 pm

Echoes of the Earth explores how indigenous knowledge can inform climate resilience and sustainable relationships with the environment. Through a film centred on the Soliga communities of Karnataka, this show examines traditional and changing ecosystems, followed by a panel discussion on indigenous women as knowledge holders.

In the age of clay

October 17, Exhibit 320, Lado Sarai, New Delhi

Marking Time: What remains, passes, and returns is a show that brings together over 70 new ceramic works by artist Rahul Kumar. Structured in two movements, Atman and Brahman, the exhibition explores impermanence, transformation, memory and existence, using clay as a medium.

A Kafkaesque nightmare

October 15, NMACC, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

Presented by International Association for Performing Arts and Research, Dearest, I Beg of You, Please Sleep Properly is a surreal theatrical performance that blends mythology, folklore, movement, storytelling, and humour to explore the pressures of urban life.

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Ancient sounds

October 14, Purana Qila Ampitheatre, New Delhi, 7 pm

Sacred Pathways: Where Ragas Meet Songlines brings together First Nations Australian composer and didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton & sitar maestro Pt Shubhendra Rao. Blending didgeridoo, sitar and tabla, the collaboration creates a musical dialogue between two ancient traditions, exploring shared connections to land, spirituality, storytelling and cultural memory.