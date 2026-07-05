By Madhushree Goswami

14 artists under one art roof

July 1–21, Temporary Gallery, Bihar Museum, Patna, 10 am to 5 pm

Emami Art and Kolkata Centre for Creativity present Vichitra, an ensemble exhibition featuring 14 artists, including Kartick Chandra Pyne, Lalit Mohan Sen, Prasanta Sahu and photographer Kushal Ray

Soulful Sufi music

July 5, Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, 7 pm

Experience an evening of Sufi music at Ek Shaam Qawwal Nizami Bandhu Ke Naam. Led by Shadab and Sohrab Nizami, the

celebrated ensemble will present timeless qawwalis, including favourites from Kun Faya Kun

Comedy with Jamie Lever

July 12, St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

Laugh your heart out with Jamie Lever as she brings her hit one-woman comedy show to Mumbai. Expect hilarious observations, spot-on celebrity impersonations, music and infectious energy with wholesome family entertainment

Pottery workshop

Till July 23, Thirdspace, Art Café & Community, Bengaluru, 2.30 pm

Discover the art of clay at the Wheel Pottery Workshop. This beginner-friendly, guided session lets participants create their own pottery piece on the wheel, offering a fun, hands-on creative experience

Musical night

11–12 July, GD Birla Sabhaghar, Kolkata,

5.30 pm onwards

Celebrate the richness of Indian classical music and dance at Wah Ustad, a two-day festival featuring Begum Parween Sultana, Sangeeta Bandyopadhyay, Anindo Chatterjee, Yogesh Samsi, Patri Satish