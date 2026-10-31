Compiled by Madhushree Goswami

Share a book, spread the joy

November 1, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, 11 am

Calling all book lovers! Browse, discover new reads and exchange recommendations at the India Habitat Centre’s Free Book X’Change, a flea market where every book is free. Bring along pre-loved titles to give them a new home, uncover literary gems, and connect with fellow bibliophiles over a shared love of reading.

The forest life

On till November 15, Ojas Art, 1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi, 11 am–7 pm

Bringing together over 50 artworks by Jhulan Bai Baiga and Pisadu Ram Mandavi, the show ‘When Wilderness Dreams’ by Ojas Art offers an intimate view of forests as lived worlds shaped by generations of memory, cultural beliefs, and coexistence with their inhabitants.

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Songs for the soul

November 7, Napier Heritage Fort, Kochi, 8.30 pm

Immerse yourself in the soulful world of devotional music with Abhang, a live sacred music experience by Odeum. Rooted in Maharashtra’s rich bhakti tradition, the performance celebrates the spiritual power of abhangs, devotional songs that blend poetry and melody to evoke faith, reflection and a deep connection with the divine.

The rhythm of tradition

November 5, NMACC, Mumbai, 8 pm

Experience the grace and rhythmic splendour of Kathak in Nupur Sandhya, featuring acclaimed dancer Aditi Bhagwat. Blending intricate footwork, storytelling and the captivating rhythms of ghungroos, the performance celebrates the rich traditions of Kathak and the artistry of a dance form where every movement tells a story.

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Beyond the urban grind

Until December 4, Eikowa Art Gallery, Gurugram, 11 am–7 pm

Blending postmodern graffiti with folk and tribal aesthetics, Bhuwal Prasad’s Perpetual Drift explores the intersections of urban life, nature and cultural memory. Through layered paintings, 3D works, and sculptures, the artist imagines alternative worlds where human and animal, instinct and imagination coexist beyond the rigid structures of modern cities.