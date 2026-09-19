By Madhushree Goswami

1) A creative process

September 20, Bangalore International Centre,

Bengaluru, 11.30 am

In-Sight: An Insider’s View into My Choreographies is dance recital by Odissi dancer and choreographer Madhavi Mudgal. Through movement, demonstration and conversation, Mudgal explores the ideas and artistic choices behind her compositions. Be a part of the creative process and discover how tradition can evolve through imagination, space and music.

2) A divine icon, reimagined

On view till September 20, Kalakriti Art Gallery

Hyderabad, 11 am–7pm

The Ganesha Edition celebrates one of India’s most beloved deities through the intimate art of printmaking. Bringing together 55 artists and 55 etchings, the exhibition presents interpretations of Ganesha-from traditional to contemporary and stylised forms. Discover how line, texture and imagination transform a familiar icon into something entirely new.

3) When memory meets Shakespeare

September 22, India Habitat Centre,

New Delhi, 7 pm

The Tragedy of Ham MacLear is a tribute play at the IHC Theatre Festival 2026. Written, directed by Akash Khurana, produced by Akvarious Productions, this English drama offers human exploration of dementia and the complexities of caregiving.

4) Growing up is funny

September 26, The Satire Club,

Kolkata, 5 pm

Abijit Ganguly Live! is a hilarious take on making it through your 30s, marriage, parenthood and all the ups and downs that come with them. With his signature observational humour and a healthy dose of irreverence, Ganguly turns everyday chaos into comedy.

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5) Music beyond the familiar

September 24, NMACC,

Mumbai, 7.30 pm

Outside the Lines: A Musical Experience by Tara and Trisha is performance of music, movement and creative expression. Led by sisters Tara and Trisha, the experience blends the music into an immersive performance.