By Madhushree Goswami

1- Anupam Sud retrospective

on till November 24, NGMA , New Delhi, 11 am–7 pm

Celebrating six decades of artist Anupam Sud’s Indian modern art, spanning printmaking, painting and drawing. The exhibition titled ‘In the Etched Trace of Time: Six Decades of Anupam Sud’ brings together seminal works from the collections of NGMA and Dhoomimal Gallery.

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2-The Indian paradox

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November 11, Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 7 pm

Take a humorous journey through the quirks and contradictions of modern India with comedian Anuvab Pal.

Blending sharp satire, personal anecdotes and offbeat storytelling, this stand-up special explores everything from colonial hangovers and startup culture to social media spats and airline adventures, viewed through both Indian and international lenses.

3-Cooking up a story

November 12, NMACC, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

What does it mean to be hungry in a city full of dreams? Written and directed by Meghna Roy Choudhury, Kheyechish? is an intimate, darkly humorous theatrical exploration of hunger, migration and survival. Blending storytelling with live cooking, the play examines the intersections of food, memory, dignity and belonging.

4-A dance narrative

November 13, India Habitat

Centre, New Delhi, 7 pm

Experience the depth of Bharatanatyam in this presentation by dancer Rajeshwari Aravind, who is a disciple of Chitra Chandrasekhar Dasarathy. Through intricate movements, rhythmic patterns and evocative storytelling, the performance explores the classical dance form’s rich vocabulary.

5-Natural elements

November 12–15, Art Mumbai, Mahalaxmi Racecourse,

Mumbai, 11 am–9 pm

This exhibition by Kalakriti Art Gallery brings together artworks by six contemporary artists, exploring how everyday forms, natural elements, fragments of memory and cultural narratives can be reinterpreted through material, process and perspective.