As iconic cities and natural wonders buckle under the weight of overtourism, they are now looking at better managed, lower impact travel over record-breaking footfalls. From blossom-lined parks in Japan to America’s national parks and the sun-drenched plazas of Spain, governments are recalibrating their tourism strategies.

The aim is not to stop travel, but to reshape it, protecting fragile ecosystems, preserving cultural heritage, and improving the quality of life for local communities.

A major setback for tourists this year has been the cancellation of the cherry blossom festival. Japanese authorities in a town near Mount Fuji have cancelled this year’s event, saying a surge in tourist numbers is unmanageable for locals. Over 10,000 visitors flock to the town of Fujiyoshida daily during the peak blossom season.

This has led to chronic traffic congestion and litter, while residents say they’ve experienced tourists trespassing or defecating in private gardens. This happens during the spring because Japan’s world-renowned cherry trees are in full bloom, and can be admired with Mount Fuji in the background.

Visitors also flock to cities such as Tokyo and Kyoto for Hanami, the centuries-old tradition of viewing sakura in bloom. In recent years, overwhelming visitor numbers have strained public infrastructure, disrupted local routines, and damaged delicate landscapes. Reports of litter, overcrowded transport, and even broken tree branches have grown more frequent. In response, authorities in some areas have taken the extraordinary step of cancelling or scaling back official cherry blossom events to curb excessive crowds.

While controversial, these measures signal a deeper shift. Japan’s challenge is not that it is too beautiful, but that beauty has become too concentrated in some places. Thus, the cancellation of large-scale blossom festivities reflects a growing recognition that sustainability sometimes requires limiting access.

Pay to Play

Even the United States is rethinking tourism. In 2026, the US introduced a $100 per-person surcharge for international visitors at 11 of its most popular national parks, including Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, and Grand Canyon National Park. The annual “America the Beautiful” pass, which grants access to all federal recreation sites, now costs $250 for non-residents, compared with $80 for US citizens.

Many critics have questioned whether such policies create a two-tiered system that disadvantages foreign visitors, while travel supporters argue that the revenue is essential.

America’s national parks face mounting pressures: eroding trails, wildlife disruption, traffic congestion, and underfunded maintenance. By charging higher fees to international tourists, who often travel long distances and may have greater travel budgets, the government hopes to reinvest in conservation and infrastructure without overburdening visitors.

Thus, tourism should help pay for the protection of the places it promotes. Instead of maximising volumes, destinations are experimenting with calibrated pricing to manage demand and fund sustainability efforts.

Tech and Taxes

Barcelona and Madrid in Spain, which has become one of the most visited countries in the world, have struggled with overcrowded historic quarters, rising rents, and tensions between residents and visitors. Popular landmarks, from Sagrada Família to royal palaces and urban beaches, draw millions annually.

Rather than relying solely on caps or price hikes, Spain is turning to technology. The country plans to integrate an AI-powered platform into its new tourism website this year. Using real-time visitor data, the tool will guide travellers on optimal times to visit major attractions while suggesting alternative experiences away from congested hotspots.

Instead of steering everyone toward the same cathedral or square at the same hour, the platform should be able to recommend exploring lesser-known neighbourhoods, engaging in traditional crafts or visiting regional wineries. Which means by spreading visitors geographically and temporarily, Spain hopes to reduce pressure on iconic sites while boosting rural and artisanal economies that often see fewer tourism benefits.

Overtourism is not merely about crowded streets. It affects housing affordability, public services, environmental degradation, and community cohesion. Sustainable tourism, therefore, must balance economic gain with social and environmental well-being.

For travellers, the new era may mean higher fees, advanced booking systems, or suggestions to skip peak-season photo ops. But it also offers a richer, more meaningful form of travel. Meanwhile, global tourism is unlikely to shrink dramatically in the long term. But as middle classes expand and connectivity improves, the desire to explore will persist. But the metrics of success are evolving.

Some cities and countries have a tourist tax. Barcelona’s tourist tax for five-star hotels is €7.50 per night (increased from a previous total that was roughly €47.25 per week). Venice has introduced a €5 day-trip tax to dissuade short-term tourists from overloading the city. Bhutan asks visitors to pay the world’s priciest entrance fee of $100 daily to promote low-impact tourism. Bali has introduced a $10 tourist tax to deter unruly visitors while also providing a handbook on acceptable behaviour.

Many countries restrict tourist access to overtourism areas such as Greece that plans to limit cruise ships to combat overtourism and reduce the impact on the Cycladic Islands. In Machu Picchu, Peru, visitors face a strict ticketing system to arrive within designated time slots to prevent overcrowding.