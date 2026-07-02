At a time when organisations face unprecedented scrutiny from stakeholders, investors, regulators, communities and digital audiences, Corporate Communication & Reputation Advisor Pavan Kaushik has released his fourth book, The Fifth Estate. The book argues that corporate communication has evolved into a defining institution that shapes organisational trust, credibility and acceptance.

Positioned as a boardroom guide for chairpersons, promoters, founders, CEOs, CXOs and communication leaders, The Fifth Estate examines where organisations often falter in communication, why it is frequently excluded from strategic decision-making, and how such gaps can translate into reputational, stakeholder and business risks.

Drawing on more than 35 years of experience across mining, metals, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing and sustainability sectors, Kaushik highlights how organisations continue to underestimate communication even in an era defined by heightened visibility, digital scrutiny and rising stakeholder expectations.

At the core of the book is his argument that corporate communication deserves recognition as “The Fifth Estate” for its growing influence on governance, stakeholder alignment and organisational resilience.

“The Fifth Estate status of Corporate Communication has not been granted; it has been earned. More than 125 years of evolution, institutional relevance, stakeholder dependence and professional contribution have made Corporate Communication deserving of recognition as an institution shaping trust, reputation and stakeholder confidence,” said Kaushik.

Beyond the Support Role

The book argues that promoters, founders and CXOs still often treat communication as a support function, even as reputation and stakeholder perception increasingly shape business outcomes.

“Organisations are increasingly judged by what stakeholders understand, believe and trust about them. Operational excellence alone is no longer sufficient in an environment shaped by constant visibility, digital scrutiny and rising expectations,” he added.

The Fifth Estate explores leadership communication, crisis preparedness, stakeholder engagement, reputation management and governance, positioning corporate communication as a strategic discipline that influences how organisations are perceived and accepted.

“Corporate Communication is no longer a support function operating at the margins. It is increasingly influencing leadership credibility, governance perception, stakeholder acceptance and long-term organisational continuity,” Kaushik said.

Currency of Trust

He also notes that the growing importance of communication extends beyond large corporations to startups, unicorns, MSMEs and SMEs navigating complex stakeholder ecosystems.

“Performance creates results. Communication creates understanding. Understanding creates trust. Trust ultimately determines whether organisations earn acceptance, credibility and long-term sustainability,” he said.

Through The Fifth Estate, Kaushik seeks to spark a broader dialogue among business leaders on the need to elevate communication to a strategic leadership function with a permanent seat at the decision-making table.

The book ultimately argues that while businesses compete through products, technology and capital, their long-term licence to operate increasingly depends on trust, understanding and stakeholder confidence.