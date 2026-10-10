Chocolate is trying to shed its reputation as an occasional indulgence. The latest attempt comes not in the form of another chocolate bar or dessert, but as a beverage — one designed to compete for space with your morning coffee, afternoon tea or post-workout protein shake.

At DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj, Hyderabad-based Manam Chocolate has opened what it calls Delhi’s first dedicated chocolate beverage bar, serving more than 24 drinks built around chocolate, ranging from 40% to 100% chocolate and spanning flavours from citrus and nuts to chilli, banana and malt.

The proposition is simple: there is more to drinking chocolate than hot chocolate and milkshakes.

“Chocolate can be more than an occasional indulgence. It can become part of the everyday rhythm of life,” says chef Ruby Islam, curator of Manam’s chocolate beverage menu.

That shift is reflected in the menu’s newest addition — protein beverages, currently exclusive to the Delhi outlet. Protein is combined with ingredients such as strawberry, coconut, coffee, banana, dates, house-made almond butter and hazelnut praline butter.

The intention is to make a functional drink feel less functional. “The result is a collection of beverages intended to make protein feel less like a functional addition and more like an enjoyable part of a daily routine,” says Islam.

It is a familiar strategy in the food and beverage business: take an established category and widen its occasions. Coffee moved from a morning necessity to an all-day habit; tea has long occupied multiple moments in the day. Chocolate, traditionally associated with dessert, gifting and indulgence, is now being positioned as something that can be consumed between those occasions. “Much like coffee in the morning, tea after lunch or a warm drink before bed, Manam’s beverage menu is designed around the growing habit of reaching for something to drink throughout the day,” says Islam.

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Delhi already has a chocolate-beverage ecosystem. Choko La, CocoCart, CocoCafe, Colocal Chocolates and Smoor, among others, offer hot chocolates,

mochas, milkshakes and other chocolate-based drinks through physical outlets and delivery platforms. Smoor and Choko La also sell chocolate beverages in ready-to-drink and at-home formats.

For chocolate drinkers, combinations move well beyond the conventional. A malted milk chocolate drink taps into the childhood flavours of Horlicks and Bournvita. Guntur chilli is paired with milk chocolate, while Chakrakili banana from West Godavari can be combined with chocolate and topped with coffee. The Indian ingredient story is deliberate. Manam works with around 14 different dark chocolate couvertures and sources much of its produce domestically, including from the West Godavari region and Kerala. The brand also works with farmer communities.

The bigger test will be whether consumers return not because they want a chocolate treat, but simply because they feel like having a chocolate drink. That is when chocolate will have truly moved from indulgence to habit.