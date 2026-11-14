Stirring roots, one meal at a time

Shacchi Anand, Delhi-NCR

For many, midlife is seen as a time to slow down and settle into routine. For home chef Shacchi Anand, however, it became the starting point of a deeply personal and transformative journey. The founder of Baghar-e-Magadh, a home kitchen that introduces authentic Bihari cuisine to audiences in Delhi and Gurugram, Anand’s story is one of rediscovery, of identity, culture, and purpose through food.

Anand views her kitchen as more than a space for cooking — it is a cultural bridge where traditions are preserved and shared. Married into a Punjabi family, her quest to serve authentic Bihari cuisine to her family remained at the top when the idea of starting a kitchen came in 2024. “I make Magadhi cuisine which is rooted in Ayurveda, seasonality, home-made masalas and slow cooking. Condiments are not just flavour enhancers but expressions of Bihar’s heritage. The approach to this cuisine balances wellness and taste, using ingredients such as cold-pressed mustard oil, apple cider vinegar, Himalayan pink salt, smoked paprika, and nutritional yeast. Thus, the idea behind Baghar-e-Magadh emerged from a sense of absence,” she explains.

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Despite India’s vast culinary diversity, Anand observed that authentic Bihari cuisine remained underrepresented and often misunderstood. “While Punjabi, Bengali and south Indian cuisines enjoy mainstream visibility, Bihar’s rich food traditions are seldom experienced in their true form. Living away from my home state deepened this disconnect. Cooking became a way to reconnect with my roots,” says the Patna-born chef.

Dishes like litti chokha, Champaran mutton, Bihari chicken curry, daal khaas, and malpua transform everyday meals into yesteryear’s memories.

Incidentally, Anand’s transition into becoming a home chef began during the pandemic, almost by accident. Within her residential community, she started sharing home-cooked meals as a gesture of care during uncertain times. “What started as a simple way to satisfy cravings soon evolved into something more significant,” she remembers.

That period marked a creative turning point. Anand began experimenting and revisiting recipes passed down through generations. “These were not curated restaurant dishes but deeply personal, traditional meals — flavours from my childhood brought back to life. And word of mouth did the rest,” she says.

Explaining the philosophy behind the name ‘Baghar-e-Magadh’, Anand says: “‘Baghar’ or tempering, is the final flourish in Indian cookingr. ‘Magadh’ is the ancient name for Bihar, reflecting a land steeped in history and cultural richness. Together, the name signifies a heartfelt offering: food that carries the essence of Bihar, elevated by care and authenticity.”

The slow-cooked culinary journey

Mansi Seth Kapoor, Lucknow

Mansi Seth Kapoor’s food is not merely cooked — it is felt. Her culinary journey reflects this philosophy at every step.

Hailing from Lucknow, the cultural heart of Awadh, Kapoor grew up immersed in a rich food heritage where, as she puts it, “every community brings its own flavours to the table”. Born into the UP Khatri community — traditionally strict vegetarians who avoid even onions and garlic — her early experiences with food were shaped by simplicity and restraint. Yet, she fondly recalls how “friends who became family opened our kitchen to new tastes,” nurturing her appreciation for diverse cuisines while keeping her rooted in tradition.

Raised in a home defined by warmth and hospitality, Kapoor learned the art of cooking alongside the women in her family. “Cooking is not about recipes alone; it’s about putting your heart into the dish,” she says. Whether preparing a humble dal or an elaborate zafrani biryani, she was taught that good food demands patience, effort, and care.

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What began as a homemaker’s passion gradually evolved into a home kitchen venture, where she curated and prepared meals for intimate gatherings. Some of her earliest memories in the kitchen date back to her childhood. “I was in the fourth grade when my mother asked me to cook Shimla mirch aloo in my grandmother’s kitchen in Lucknow. By ninth grade, I was making gobhi musallam — a Mughlai-inspired dish of whole cauliflower stuffed with spices and served in a rich tomato-yoghurt gravy.”

These formative experiences stayed with her, eventually inspiring her to start afresh in 2016. Since then, there has been no looking back. Now 48, Kapoor embraced her culinary calling later in life, balancing it alongside family responsibilities.

Her transition from intimate home dining to curated pop-ups felt like a natural progression. Today, her Awadhi tables bring Awadh and UP Khatri cuisine to a wider audience through events such as the Chef Pin pop-up at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, along with showcases in Bengaluru. Through these, she introduces urban diners to deeply traditional, often overlooked flavours.

Kapoor remains uncompromising about quality. “I don’t compromise — for cost, convenience, or ingredients,” she says. “For my pop-ups and home orders — whether it’s keema samosa or boti kebabs — I use ghee or mustard oil.”

Serendipity to success

Jiggna Shah, Surat

At 52, Jiggna Shah proves that passion, timing, and collaboration can transform a simple idea into a thriving food venture celebrating Parsi heritage. While Shah’s personal journey adds another layer of inspiration, after relocating from Mumbai to Surat in July 2024, she decided to start something of her own. Despite being a Gujarati with no initial inclination toward non-vegetarian cuisine, she embraced the unfamiliar, driven by passion and the right partnerships.

A chance conversation in 2024 with chef Sunil Gangwal, culinary director at Marriott Surat, sparked an idea to redefine Parsi cuisine in the city. “Chef Sunil pointed out an interesting gap. Despite Surat’s sizeable Parsi community, there were no dedicated Parsi restaurants or cafés. This observation felt like an opportunity waiting to be explored,” Shah tells FE.

Her first call was to her childhood friend and confidante, Dilnaz — fondly known as Dilu. The idea instantly resonated. The two had always dreamed of building something meaningful together, and this felt like the perfect beginning. Soon after, they met Chef Gangwal again, but with a fresh perspective.

Instead of relying on professional caterers, they proposed something far more personal — creating a platform for home chefs. The vision was to empower passionate individuals running small cloud kitchens from their homes, giving them visibility and a chance to grow. The idea struck a chord and was warmly embraced.

In no time, a team of eight people evolved into a close-knit core group of six home chefs: Jiggna, Dilnaz (51), Jennifer (46), Kashmira (68), Tinaz (32), and Bina (60).

Their first milestone came in the form of a three-day pop-up event, which exceeded all expectations, followed it up with a ten-day food festivals that marked the beginning of their journey as Parsi Culinary Queens (PCQ) in 2025, a collective of spirited women bringing generations of authentic Parsi and Gujarati recipes.

Over time, PCQ has collaborated with some of the country’s most prestigious hospitality brands, including The Westin Garden City in Mumbai, ITC Grand Central, Pullman Novotel Aerocity in New Delhi, Trident BKC, and curated exclusive experiences at heritage venues like Jambughoda Palace in Gujarat.

From classroom to cloud kitchen

Snehal Sarang Deshpande, Mumbai

When the world slowed down during the pandemic, Mumbai-based Snehal Sarang Deshpande found her pace. A schoolteacher with over 15 years of experience, she was suddenly faced with a challenge — how to keep her passion for cooking alive while balancing her professional responsibilities. The answer seemed far more rewarding than she had imagined: a cloud kitchen run right from her home.

“I couldn’t run a full-fledged kitchen because of my teaching job, so I started small, managing orders through WhatsApp groups.”

It was a modest experiment but soon turned into a flourishing venture, driven by word-of-mouth praise and repeat customers who swear by her food’s authenticity.

Today, Deshpande’s menu is as vibrant as her journey. From traditional sweets like modak, puran poli, gujiya, kheer and shrikhand to savoury delights such as poha chivda, multigrain chakali, namak pare, and bhakarwadi, her offerings reflect a deep connection to regional flavours. Her street food specials — vada pav, misal pav, dabeli, bhel, golgappe, pav bhaji, thalipeeth, and khandvi — are particularly popular, often served fresh at live food stalls in housing societies and clubs where she occasionally sets up events and festivals with a ticket price of Rs 80-Rs 100 per item.

After completing a one-year course in dietetics and nutrition from AAFT Noida this year, she introduced a healthier line under the brand Shadras Annam. Millet-based dishes and wholesome salads joined her repertoire, catering to a growing audience seeking nutritious yet flavourful options. “Becoming a home chef was never part of the plan. But starting this at 40 turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” she says.

Every dish is prepared using fresh ingredients, and under strict hygiene standards. Despite this, she ensures her pricing remains accessible — a balance that has earned her a loyal customer base.

As a result, the growth has been remarkable. Within months, her orders multiplied more than tenfold compared to when she started five years ago. With an initial investment of around Rs 70,000, Deshpande now earns approximately Rs 50,000 a month — all while dedicating just 2-3 hours a day to her kitchen.

What’s in store for the future? She has her sights set on corporate tiffin services. “It’s a natural next step for someone who has already proven that with passion, discipline, and a pinch of courage, it’s possible to turn life’s unexpected pauses into powerful new beginnings,” she adds.

Cooking memory, serving stories

Akoijam Sunita, Delhi

In a quiet corner of Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, a home kitchen comes alive every Sunday with the aromas of smoked herbs, slow-cooked meats, and stories carried across generations. At the heart of it is Akoijam Sunita, a 48-year-old home chef who turns memories into a menu through her venture, Lomba Kitchen, that serves Manipuri food.

Lomba Kitchen was not born out of a business plan, but out of circumstance, companionship, and a long-held love for food. “It had always been in my mind to do something with food. But I didn’t know what exactly,” recalls Sunita.

At the time, she was working with two colleagues in a startup. When the 2023 crisis in Manipur disrupted lives and livelihoods, the startup shut down. Her colleagues, Bidotama Arribam and Mardza Akham, moved to Delhi seeking distance from the turmoil back home. What followed was not a calculated entrepreneurial leap, but an instinctive decision: to cook.

The trio began small. Every Sunday, they prepared freshly cooked meals and sent them out across Delhi-NCR.

But this was never meant to be just a food delivery service. “We didn’t want to just give food. We wanted to serve stories,” Sunita explains. Each menu came with a written note, short reflections on memory, culture, and the meaning behind the dishes. Storytelling became inseparable from cooking.

While Lomba Kitchen emerged during a difficult time, Sunita is clear that the food itself is not defined by crisis. “It comes from nostalgia. From what I grew up eating, hearing, and seeing at home. Much of that nostalgia centres around the idea of the Sunday meal in Manipuri households. Food wasn’t rushed; it was experienced. There would be sunlight on your back, food in front of you, and time to just sit. Maybe later, some oranges, and listening to the radio together,” she says.

That rhythm — slow, communal, grounded — became the philosophy of Lomba Kitchen.

The name itself carries a story. Lomba is a winter herb. It’s purple, fragrant, and very beautiful. Used as both garnish and ingredient, the herb reflects the essence of cooking — seasonal, sensory, and deeply rooted in place. It often appears in dishes like eromba, a beloved Manipuri preparation made by mashing boiled vegetables — typically potatoes and tomatoes — with fermented fish (ngari) and a generous amount of chillies.

Even in meat dishes, Sunita emphasises that the focus is not just the protein, but the ecosystem around it. “When we talk about pork, we also talk about the greens that go with it — mustard leaves, bok choy. Sometimes people say they want to eat the greens cooked in pork, not just the pork itself.”

Interestingly, most of Lomba Kitchen’s customers are not from the Northeast. “Almost 90% are non-Manipuri,” Sunita notes. They come driven by curiosity — and return for the experience.

The food stands apart from mainstream expectations. It uses minimal oil, very few dry spices, and relies heavily on herbs for flavour. “A lot of people tell me they don’t feel heavy after eating,” she says.

While Sunita’s co-founders have returned to Manipur and moved on to other work, for her, cooking is not just about feeding people alone. It is about connection — between past and present, between land and table, and between strangers who, for a moment, sit down to the same story.