Book 1

Demystifying Cyber Security

Durga Prasad Dube

Bloomsbury

Pp 324, Rs 1,499

Grounded in over three decades of experience across the evolving field of cybersecurity, the book offers a reflective examination of how security has shifted from technical protection to organisational resilience. Blending scholarship with professional practice, it busts the myths that obscure risk, explores the mindsets that strengthen judgement and advocates a new kind of leadership required to anticipate, withstand and recover from disruption.

Book 2

The Invincible Brain

Majid Fotuhi

Hachette

Pp 352, Rs 699

Dr Majid Fotuhi, a world-renowned neurologist and adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University, is leading the charge in revolutionising how we understand human intelligence, brain health and age-related cognitive decline. In this book, he reveals the true wonder of how the brain works and its infinite potential for growth and change. The Invincible Brain is supported by over 35 years of original research.

Book 3

INDIAN ARTILLERY 1748-1947

Captain Prof Ashok Nath

HarperCollins

Pp 440, Rs 3,999

Indian Artillery 1748-1947 fills a long-neglected void in South Asian military history, presenting for the first time a comprehensive record of Indian Artillery regiments from 1748 to 1947. Tracing their evolution through the Presidency Armies, the celebrated Mountain Batteries, the Artillery of the Indian States, and the Auxiliary Force (India), it also documents the wartime expansions

and disbandments that have shaped their destinies.

Book 4

RASPUTIN

Antony Beevor

Hachette

Pp 384, Rs 699

Rasputin had no official position, no forces at his command. Yet, he contributed more to the fall of the Romanov dynasty than any other individual. Just as Rasputin cast a spell over the Romanovs, his legend has bewitched historians. More than a century later, we still fail to comprehend fully the collapse of the greatest autocracy on Earth. Was there any truth to the wild tales that brought down the empire? Or was his true legacy an unsettling lesson on the potency of myth?

Book 5

The Dog Meows, The Cat Barks

Eka Kurniawan

Translated by Annie Tucker

Speaking Tiger Books

Pp 168, Rs 499

Growing up in a small Indonesian town, Sato Reang has a happy childhood playing soccer and watching crickets fight. Until the day he is circumcised—and his father declares that he is now ‘a pious boy’. Inwardly chafing, Sato outwardly obeys his father’s strictures—until his father dies. That is when Sato decides to achieve his ambition of not being pious and embarks on a life of mischief. What starts as schoolboy fun ends in tragedy.