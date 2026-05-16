Forget the language of academic economics or diplomatic nuance. Ram Charan’s China’s 90% Model reads like a warning siren for boardrooms—a blunt, fast-moving account of how China uses industrial scale not merely to compete globally, but to overwhelm rivals and reshape entire industries.

Charan’s central argument is strikingly simple. China, he says, has developed a repeatable industrial strategy built around overwhelming scale. In sector after sector, Chinese companies— often backed by state financing, infrastructure support and policy alignment — build capacity to meet as much as 90% of global demand. They then price aggressively, sometimes even below cost, forcing competitors either into retreat or irrelevance. Once dominance is established, control over supply chains turns into pricing power, technological leverage and geopolitical influence.

The ‘90% Model’, therefore, is not merely about market share. It is about dependency. It is about shaping global industries so thoroughly that the rest of the world has little choice but to rely on Chinese manufacturing ecosystems. In Charan’s telling, this is neither accidental nor temporary. It is a deliberate, decades-long strategy in which scale itself becomes a weapon.

That framing gives the book much of its force. Western debates over ‘dumping’, subsidies or unfair trade practices are recast as symptoms of something deeper. The problem, Charan argues, is not that Chinese firms are competing aggressively. It is that the rules of competition themselves have changed. Companies are no longer competing firm-to-firm. They are competing system-to -system. Or, as Charan has put it elsewhere, global firms are effectively competing ‘with the nation’.

The examples he uses are familiar but no less unsettling for that reason. Solar panels, electric vehicles, batteries, chemicals, rare earths, steel, pharmaceutical ingredients — industry after industry has seen Chinese capacity expand at astonishing speed and scale. Once Chinese producers become dominant, global pricing benchmarks shift in their favour. Rival producers struggle to survive prolonged price wars. Entire supply chains begin reorganising around Chinese manufacturing strength.

Charan’s writing style amplifies the impact of the thesis. There is little managerial jargon or theoretical detour. He writes with the directness of a veteran adviser speaking to executives who have no time for abstraction. The prose is crisp, urgent and boardroom-ready. One senses that the book is designed less to persuade sceptics than to awaken those who still underestimate the magnitude of the challenge.

Yet this clarity is also where the book occasionally becomes vulnerable.

At times, China’s 90% Model veers towards determinism. The narrative often moves in a straight line: China scales up, competitors collapse, dependency follows. Reality, however, is usually messier. Markets evolve; technologies shift; political coalitions form; consumers change preferences and industrial dominance rarely remains uncontested indefinitely. The book acknowledges some of these factors, but not with the depth they perhaps deserve.

There is relatively limited engagement with China’s own structural vulnerabilities. Rising labour costs, demographic decline, debt stress, overcapacity and political centralisation could all complicate the sustainability of the very model Charan describes. Beijing’s system may be formidable, but it is not frictionless. Nor is it guaranteed that every sector can be dominated through the same playbook.

Similarly, the book sometimes compresses the diversity of Chinese firms into a single strategic entity. While state coordination undeniably matters, Chinese companies vary widely in capability, governance and competitiveness. Treating all of them as extensions of a unified national project strengthens the rhetorical argument but risks flattening analytical nuance.

Still, these criticisms do not diminish the book’s core achievement. Charan succeeds in forcing readers to confront an uncomfortable possibility: what if scale, rather than innovation or efficiency alone, has become the defining competitive advantage of the modern industrial economy? That question lands with particular force in India.

India Reality Check

For American or European readers, the book may primarily reinforce ongoing debates around industrial policy, tariffs and supply-chain resilience. But for India, the implications are far more immediate and foundational. India today occupies an ambiguous position in the global manufacturing landscape. On one hand, it is increasingly seen as a beneficiary of supply-chain diversification. As multinational corporations seek to reduce dependence on China, India has emerged as a plausible alternative destination for investment.

On the other hand, Charan’s thesis exposes precisely where India remains vulnerable. Competing with China is not merely about offering lower labour costs or geopolitical comfort. It requires dense supplier ecosystems, logistics reliability, skilled labour, infrastructure depth, policy continuity and manufacturing discipline sustained over long periods. India has made progress in several of these areas, particularly through production-linked incentive schemes and infrastructure spending. But the gaps remain substantial.

Charan himself has argued publicly that India must ‘smash bureaucracy’ if it wants to become a serious manufacturing rival. That observation echoes throughout the book even when India is not discussed explicitly. The larger point is that fragmented capability cannot compete against integrated scale.

This is where China’s 90% Model becomes especially relevant for Indian corporate leaders. The book implicitly questions whether Indian firms are thinking ambitiously enough. Are they building ecosystems or merely factories? Are they investing to shape markets or simply to participate in them? Are boards still benchmarking themselves against local rivals while the real competitive threat operates at an entirely different scale?

The questions are uncomfortable because they strike at a longstanding weakness within Indian industry: a tendency to optimise around constraints rather than transform them.

Yet the book is also somewhat unfair to India in places—or at least incomplete. Competing with China does not necessarily mean replicating China. India’s strengths may emerge in different forms: digital public infrastructure, integration of services, pharmaceuticals, design capabilities and democratic adaptability. Not every industrial success story requires Chinese-style scale dominance. Some sectors reward flexibility, innovation and decentralisation rather than sheer manufacturing concentration.

That complexity occasionally gets lost in the book’s relentless framing of scale as destiny.

But perhaps that is deliberate. Charan is not trying to write a balanced history of global industrialisation. He is trying to provoke urgency. In that sense, exaggeration may be part of the method. The sharpness of the argument forces boardrooms and governments to rethink assumptions they have long taken for granted. And that is ultimately where the book succeeds most powerfully.

The real value of the book lies not in whether every statistic or prediction proves correct, but in the perspective shift it demands. Strategy, Charan argues, can no longer be confined to margins, market share and quarterly growth. It must incorporate geopolitics, supply-chain resilience, industrial depth and long-term capacity building.

For India Inc, that may be the most important takeaway of all. The era when companies could think narrowly about cost optimisation while ignoring the strategic architecture of global manufacturing may be ending. In the emerging world order, scale is no longer just an outcome of success. Increasingly, it is the strategy itself.

China’s 90% Model: China Has America by the Throat: Here’s How to Fight Back and Win

Ram Charan

Simon & Schuster

Pp 320, Rs 1,599