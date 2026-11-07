Somewhere in the middle of Nirmala Thomas’ novel Snowed Under is a story about an American Mardi Gras tradition of flashing for beads. Ashwini Ram, the novel’s central character, quickly dismisses the idea as she hears it. Ashwini, an engineer who builds big construction projects in Canada, thinks flashing is not for a girl like her, an immigrant from Kerala. After all, she doesn’t even wear a blouse showing cleavage.

The Mardi Gras flashing is one of the many tropes in Snowed Under that connects different cultures in a country of immigrants from across the world. This particular flashing story, however, connects well because it conjures up the body as a world of its own, battling inner turmoil amid a host of multiple parts and organs trying to keep order.

In the case of Ashwini, however, her body is also a new host to a multitude of cancerous cells, a disease that begins to eat both her body as well as mind. Snowed Under lays bare the mind and body of an individual who comes face to face with a life-threatening disease, opening the floodgates of emotions and questioning the past in the face of an uncertain future. Thomas’ second novel, first published in Malayalam as Manjil Oruval five years ago, offers a fresh voice in disease narrative in the story of a forty-something immigrant woman diagnosed with breast cancer.

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Published six years after her debut novel Pampum Koniyum (Snakes and Ladders), Snowed Under is set in Ontario, the busy multicultural province of Canada. Ashwini is a senior engineer in a firm leading major construction projects in the country. Arriving in the North American country as a Master’s degree student, she never left, finding a new home, husband and family in the freezing cold climes. Twenty years after she first arrived, Ashwini is busy balancing her love for work and her daughter Keerthana, an aspiring medical student, when disaster strikes.

At first it was a feeling between her fingers adjusting her blouse in a public washroom after a spilled coffee in a food court with friends. Soon it is a “grain of rice” that requires a visit to the doctor. “Most women after forty do a mammogram regularly,” offers the doctor. The health department of Ontario greeted women on the verge of fifty with letters detailing symptoms of cancer and encouraging them to do a mammogram. Ashwini was far from fifty. The visit to the clinic was an early morning appointment, just to avoid a day’s leave from office work.

Suddenly, Ashwini was searching for something from her family to tide over an unexpected episode in her settled life. Her daughter was away burning candles on the university campus. Mohan, her husband, was sure the “rice grain” was a mere figment of Ashwini’s imagination. The mammogram leads to a needle biopsy, which the doctor, now Dr Jabbar, an immigrant like her, cautions her would require rest for the rest of the day. As she waits for the biopsy result, her friends, most of them from Kerala, complain about her sudden absence and suspect she might be having an affair.

The biopsy result comes positive. “That’s good. I knew you were worrying unnecessarily,” says the husband, who is swiftly corrected that it was the test result that was positive, not the news. A second biopsy, which confirms the first, now escalates the condition, an invasive cancer, which in medical terms is a commonly occurring, ordinary, universal form of cancer, towards decisions such as “lumpectomy” or “mastectomy”, removal of a lump or breast. Now it is time to tell the daughter and office colleagues. “Moley, don’t be afraid,” tells her mother from Kerala, “I have promised a para-ful of puffed rice to the Lord. You’ll be all right.”

Ashwini’s struggles with her body and the mind after the arrival of the uninvited guest drive the narrative of the novel. She discovers that there are more sites on positive attitude than on breast cancer itself on the internet, which don’t stop her hurtling towards anxiety and depression. The husband, who is set on climbing the corporate ladder, becomes silent and absent. “Is that poor boy also going hungry?” asks her mother about the well-being of the husband after the surgery. It doesn’t take much time for Ashwini’s world to shrink to the size of the “rice grain”.

Part of a rare window into diseases and its impact on people’s lives in Indian literature, Snowed Under offers a sensitive portrayal of a person’s loss and grief. The novel, the author notes, derives its origins from her own ignorance about breast cancer after a chance meeting with a cancer survivor in the fall of 2009 when she asked why the person was concealing her beautiful sari with a shawl, only to be told that there was “nothing there”. The “self-aversion, humiliation, guilt and remorse” that followed resulted in a 15-page short story, expanded into a novel after a decade.

Faizal Khan is a freelancer

Snowed Under

Nirmala Thomas

Translated by

Radhika P Menon

Speaking Tiger Books

Pp 317, Rs 599