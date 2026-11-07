Inojo Interim Management is not a name that too many people may be familiar with. However, CXOs who have faced various problems that come in the way of carrying out business, which can range from internal strife to possibly being incarcerated, will have this name in their phone books. Started by Vineet Relia, the firm does what few others do — crisis management of a different type. Having been the MD of a large real estate company, and having faced several nasty experiences, Relia ended up choosing crisis management as a career.

The book, aptly titled Relax, It’s Only a Raid, talks about the various challenges that one can face when running a business. They can be demoralising and can shatter one’s confidence. More importantly, these are often bolts out of the blue with adequate shock value.

Let us look at Relia’s story to begin with. Working as the head of a real estate company which he did not own, he had to face the wrath of homeowners who never received their houses. The promoters were not in the country and the onus fell on the MD, who was rightfully targeted by the people who had invested in the schemes. Public sympathy was with them, and for all practical purposes, Relia was the symbol of the villainous company. He writes about how he manoeuvered this crisis and then went on to form his own enterprise that specialises in such firefighting. So, what exactly are these unwelcome surprises that can happen any time?

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You can get an income tax notice, and this can put one in a loop of running to the tax office to issue clarifications and sort things out. A notice is a polite way of being told that one is under watch. It can get serious when there is a raid, which we often read about in newspapers. This creates the right noise to disrupt one’s reputation as everyone around is aware that something is amiss.

The answer is to have all accounts in order and have answers to all questions that are asked. This is where a crisis manager is required for proper guidance.

The same holds for the enforcement directorate which is even further up in the food chain where one must be really on full guard. And last could be an FIR — first information report — which can lead to look out notices. Some of the instances narrated by Relia sound more like what we see in movies and getting out of such situations is extremely taxing and requires abundant skill. One’s memory can go back to several such instances of CEOs who are not allowed to leave the country due to such filings. The CEO could just be the face of the company but must face the music for sure when things go wrong.

Such situations are something many companies may be going through and while the bigger ones have a dedicated staff to deal with these issues, for those in the mid-range, a guide is necessary to know what to do in such a scenario.

The author recounts some incidents in the book, such as regarding a mafia that was involved in case of a company dealing with scrap. Here, it is a crisis manager who figures out how to deal with the situation and has to use contacts in the police to address resolve issues, which might be out of hand of the management, which would never know how to deal with them.

Company heads also have to deal with worker unions which can be nerve crunching as they have to balance the directions of the management and at the same time face the workers who can get violent at times — as was seen sometime back in an automobile company.

The same holds for accidents on sites of manufacturing companies where public opinion naturally goes against the management as the capitalist is targeted.

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Relax, It’s Only a Raid is an excellent book based on practical experiences and should be read by all CXOs. The reason is simple. It can happen to them. When one is the face of the company, this responsibility goes with the position. Any grievance against the company or actions seen negatively by the authorities automatically means the CEO-level person is responsible for it.

Madan Sabnavis is chief economist, Bank of Baroda

Relax, It’s Only a Raid: Confessions of a Crisis Manager

Vineet Relia

Juggernaut

Pp 248, Rs 399