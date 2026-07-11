History does not merely preserve the past. It sharpens the present. In moments when power appears unassailable and institutions seem eternal, history performs its quiet correction. It reminds us that decay often begins unseen, nurtured by belief, proximity, and human frailty. Few stories illustrate this more vividly than that of Grigori Rasputin, the Siberian peasant who walked into the heart of imperial Russia and left behind the echo of a fallen dynasty.

In Rasputin: And the Downfall of the Romanovs, Antony Beevor turns his formidable narrative discipline toward a figure long obscured by myth, scandal and caricature. The result is neither hagiography nor condemnation. It is a textured excavation of a man whose life defies coherence, and whose presence exposed the fragility of one of history’s most powerful empires. Beevor begins in obscurity. Rasputin’s early life in Siberia is rendered with restraint. He was not born to influence or education. Illiterate well into adulthood, shaped by loss and hardship, he underwent what appears less like a divine awakening and more like a psychological rupture. The deaths of his children, Beevor suggests, forged a spiritual intensity that would later be mistaken for sanctity. His pilgrimage across Russia was not simply religious wandering. It was a search for identity in a society steeped in mysticism and yearning.

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From this unlikely origin, Rasputin’s ascent feels improbable. Russia at the turn of the twentieth century was a land suspended between modernity and medieval belief. Its aristocracy indulged spiritual curiosity even as it clung to rigid hierarchies. Rasputin entered this world not as an outsider but as a reflection of its contradictions. His rustic manner, piercing gaze, and disarming intimacy created an aura that defied explanation.

Those who encountered him often described a presence that felt unsettlingly perceptive, as though he could reach beneath the surface of their thoughts. His introduction to Nicholas II and Alexandra Feodorovna in 1905 marks the pivot of Beevor’s narrative. The imperial couple emerges not as grand figures but as deeply vulnerable individuals. Nicholas appears hesitant and ill-equipped for the demands of rule. Alexandra, fervently religious and fiercely protective of her haemophilic son, becomes the emotional centre of the court. Rasputin’s ability to alleviate the suffering of the young heir, whether through suggestion, coincidence, or genuine intuition, secured his place within their inner circle.

From here, the story acquires its tragic momentum. Rasputin’s influence was never formal, yet it was deeply felt. He offered reassurance in moments of crisis and certainty in times of doubt. For Alexandra, he became indispensable. For Nicholas, he became unavoidable. Beevor resists the temptation to portray Rasputin as a puppet master.

The court that surrounded him was quick to observe and quicker to judge. Reports of his behaviour circulated widely. He drank, he pursued women, and he embraced a theology that blurred the line between sin and redemption. His assertion that one must sin deeply to truly repent gave moral cover to acts that scandalised even a permissive aristocracy. Secret police accounts and eyewitness testimonies painted a picture of excess that clashed violently with his public image as a holy man.

Yet Beevor complicates this narrative. Many of the most sensational allegations, particularly those involving the empress, were fabrications amplified by a newly emboldened press. In an era of political tension and wartime anxiety, rumours acquired the force of truth. Beevor’s observation that this was the “fake news of their day” carries a quiet resonance. Perception, once shaped, proved more powerful than fact. Rasputin became less a man and more a symbol of everything that appeared corrupt, foreign, and dangerous within the Russian state.

Beevor is careful to situate his subject within a broader context of administrative failure, military catastrophe, and social unrest. The First World War exposed the weaknesses of an already brittle autocracy. Rasputin’s presence did not create these fractures. It illuminated them. His perceived influence over ministerial appointments and policy decisions eroded public confidence. The idea that the empire was being guided by a mystic from Siberia proved intolerable to a population already strained by hardship.

Beevor’s portrayal of Rasputin’s character remains deliberately unresolved. He was at once devout and opportunistic, generous and exploitative, self-aware and delusional. He believed in his own spiritual mission even as he indulged his appetites. This duality lies at the heart of the book’s power. Rasputin cannot be reduced to a single narrative. He embodies contradiction, and through him, Beevor captures the contradictions of Russia itself.

The account of Rasputin’s assassination is rendered with cinematic clarity. The familiar elements remain. Poisoned cakes that fail to kill. Gunshots that do not immediately end his life. A body cast into icy waters. Yet Beevor strips away some of the myth, grounding the episode in documented detail while preserving its eerie improbability. The scene reads less like legend and more like the inevitable conclusion of a man who had become too consequential to ignore.

What lingers after the final pages is not simply the story of Rasputin’s life, but the broader meditation on power and belief. Beevor suggests that the true force behind Rasputin’s influence was not his mysticism but the willingness of others to believe in it. In a court insulated from reality, where faith substituted for judgment and loyalty overrode competence, a figure like Rasputin could thrive.

For contemporary readers, the parallels are difficult to dismiss. Systems do not collapse overnight. They erode through a series of small concessions, each justified in the moment, each invisible in isolation.

Rasputin’s story reveals how quickly authority can be undermined when perception diverges from reality, and when leadership becomes captive to its own anxieties. The enduring value of history lies in this capacity to reveal patterns beneath events. It offers neither prophecy nor prescription, but it does provide clarity. In revisiting the fall of the Romanovs, Beevor invites reflection on the conditions that allow power to drift, and on the figures who emerge to occupy that drift.

Beevor writes with precision and restraint, allowing the story to unfold without embellishment. The result is a work that engages both the intellect and the imagination.

For readers unfamiliar with Russian history, the book offers an accessible entry into a complex period. For those more acquainted, it provides a fresh perspective that challenges familiar assumptions. In both cases, it rewards attention.

In the end, Rasputin: And the Downfall of the Romanovs demands to be read not for its subject alone, but for what it reveals about the nature of power itself. It reminds us that the most consequential shifts in history often arise not from grand designs, but from human weakness, amplified by circumstance.

Srinath Sridharan is an author, corporate adviser & independent director on corporate boards

Rasputin: And the Downfall of the Romanovs

Antony Beevor

Hachette

Pp 384, Rs 699