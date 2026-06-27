Amidst global calls for repatriation of looted treasures, Sakoon Singh’s Fourteen Springs of Separation causes your hair to stand on end with its focus on the human tragedy festering under the surface of colonial plunder. She tells the heartrending story of Maharani Jind Kaur and her son Duleep Singh, who were wrested apart by the British East India Company for 14 long years. Filled with courage, the former queen of the Khalsa Raj escaped imprisonment and sought refuge in Nepal, while her child — fathered by Maharaja Ranjit Singh — was shipped to England.

The agony resulting from this cruelty is exalted to mythic proportions when their separation is compared to the “great exile of Rama”. Dasharatha, the king of Ayodhya in the Ramayana, died of heartbreak when his eldest son Rama was banished to the forest. But Maharani Jind Kaur fights a valiant battle against despair to stay alive, like a warrior waiting to be reunited with her son. The novel skilfully deploys this analogy to unleash a tornado of emotions in the reader.

The author explores the genre of historical fiction with the confidence of a storyteller who knows how to hold her audience captive, and the rigour of a scholar who understands how crucial it is to read widely and deeply before you venture to make your own contribution. Her professional experience of engaging with young readers as a teacher of Indian literature and cultural studies in Chandigarh comes in handy, with her prose moving effortlessly between 1849 and 2015.

Connecting the Pas

By creating characters like Mehr, Sam, Angad and Shaminder, the author highlights the appeal and relevance of Maharani Jind Kaur’s story for contemporary youth in Punjab and the Punjabi diaspora. Chandigarh-based Mehr is illustrating a graphic novel on Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s life. Sam, the founder of the London-based Punjab History Group, traces his ancestry to Gurdaspur and Patiala. He also runs an organisation called Antics in Your Face that uses experimental theatre to disrupt gatherings where academics discuss colonisation in safe echo chambers.

One of the most dramatic scenes in the novel is one where Sam dresses up as Maharani Jind Kaur “in an ill-fitting ladies’ costume and jangling jewels” for a conference where “erudite humans in corduroys and cravats” hold forth on “the excesses committed by the empire”. With “his brawny biceps draped in faux silk”, the author pays homage to the political history of drag as a performance art that goes beyond gender subversion to protest oppression in all its avatars.

Angad, a scientist on a post-doctoral fellowship in Bengaluru, comes from “a well-heeled landlord family of Amritsar” that boasts of an “oblique link” to the maharaja’s family tree.

Shaminder aka Sherry, who wants to be a Punjabi popstar, is the son of a folk performer who sings not only verses from the Guru Granth Sahib but also songs about Maharani Jind Kaur. Sherry is seduced by the promise of fame, whereas Angad wants to reconnect with his roots.

The novel is gripping because its narrative strength and emotional core are not weighed down by the extensive research that has gone into its making. Moreover, the author’s social commentary on patriarchy’s intolerance for women who are free-spirited never sounds like a sermon. It is a must-read especially for those who were cheering for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani in April when he said at a press conference that if he were to speak with King Charles III from the United Kingdom, he would encourage the royal to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Mamdani has not released any statement confirming whether such a conversation actually took place but the novel has a firecracker of a scene that merits a standing ovation. When Queen Victoria invites Maharani Jind Kaur for tea in England, the latter’s gaze falls upon “a crest emblazoned at the bottom of the teacup”. Seized by the fire of revenge, she tells the empress, “Ah, now I remember, these were in our royal kitchens at Lahore. So your people brought it here with the other things of the Toshakhana. No wonder it looks familiar. It’s all the loot.”

While the book is praiseworthy, it is critical to remember that this is fiction. When repatriation becomes a matter of pride and honour, rather than a legal matter, one tends to forget that the Koh-i-noor was owned by various rulers before Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Queen Victoria. As readers whose ancestors have suffered under British rule, our ire against our former colonisers is justified but we must be wary of whitewashing the tyranny of brown monarchs and dynasties.

Chintan Girish Modi is a journalist, educator and literary critic

Fourteen Springs of Separation

Sakoon Singh

Rupa Publications

Pp 352, Rs 395