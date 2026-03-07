By Srinath Sridharan

Shinjini Kumar’s new book, Busy Women: Building Commerce and Culture in Middle India, arrives at exactly the right moment in India’s story. We speak often about the country’s rise, about consumption curves and startup headlines, about new airports and gleaming metros. But the deeper question has always been this: who is carrying this transformation in the vast spaces beyond the big cities, in the districts and tier-two towns where aspiration is quieter, more negotiated, and often more courageous?

Kumar’s book is an answer to that question. It asks us to look at contemporary India not through GDP charts alone, but through living rooms, workplaces, family kitchens, coaching centres, boutique storefronts, and small enterprises where women are reshaping what progress means.

Based on extensive travel across 30 cities and interviews with more than 300 women, Busy Women is not a sociological treatise disguised as reportage. Kumar writes with wit and empathy, with the instinct of someone who understands that the most important shifts in India are not always announced loudly. They unfold in daily lives, in places that rarely receive literary attention.

There are very few books on the women of what Kumar calls Middle India. Not the elite professional of a metropolitan, not the inherited entrepreneur from an established business family, and not the caricature of leisure that popular imagination sometimes assigns to women’s social circles. This is a different figure altogether. The woman who is ambitious but not always applauded for it, navigating modern homes and old expectations at once.

Challenging the “Kya Zaroorat Hai?” Culture

Perhaps the most haunting refrain in the book is the question these women are repeatedly asked: “Kya zaroorat hai?” What is the need? Why do you need to work? Why do you need financial independence? Why do you need ambition?

Kumar shows how women respond in ways that are rarely dramatic, but always profound. Sometimes with persistence, sometimes with humour, sometimes with silence, and often by simply continuing. Their lives become the response.

One of the great strengths of Busy Women is that it does not romanticise struggle, nor reduce these women to symbols. Kumar allows them to be fully human. Pragmatic, funny, occasionally frustrated, often inventive. They operate within constraints, but they stretch those constraints through small daily acts. A business started from home.

A decision to return to education. A negotiation for time and space. A refusal to shrink. In doing so, the book captures a particular texture of Indian modernity. Middle India is not frozen in tradition, but neither is it racing unencumbered into individualism. The archaic and the aspirational sit side by side. Family structures remain powerful, but within them, women are carving out new identities. Independence here is not always rebellion. Sometimes it is adjustment. Sometimes it is strategy. Sometimes it is endurance paired with imagination.

Kumar’s own journey adds an important undertone. She writes not as an outsider peering in, but as someone whose life has moved across worlds, from a village upbringing to C-suite leadership. That personal arc gives her both credibility and tenderness. She recognises the emotional geography of ambition, and how complicated it can be to want more in a society that still asks women to justify wanting at all.

The writing is accessible, often delightful, and deeply observant. Kumar has an eye for detail that brings scenes alive, conversations unfolding over tea, quiet pride in small achievements, tension between what is expected and what is possible. There is poignancy, but there is also laughter. Middle India, in Kumar’s telling, is not a grim battlefield. It is a living, breathing space where women are building new rhythms of work and selfhood.

The book’s power lies in how clearly it holds up Middle India’s paradox. Modern consumer comfort coexists with deeply entrenched patriarchal structures that still demand justification for a woman’s ambition. In documenting the emergence of women entrepreneurs and professionals beyond the metros, Kumar adds an essential layer to India’s growth story of the last three decades, one that rarely enters the mainstream narrative. Her women inhabit an “in-between India”, neither elite urban nor rural caricature, but the vast middle where the country is most alive and most changing.

These women are not only earning. They are redefining consumption, education, social norms, and even the meaning of respectability. Commerce here is not merely transactional. It becomes cultural. A woman running a small enterprise is not just adding to income, she is altering the imagination of what a daughter-in-law can be, what a mother can model, what a young girl can envision.

In that sense, Busy Women explores universal questions through a distinctly Indian landscape. What does ambition look like when it must share space with duty? What does freedom feel like when it arrives in increments? The answers are not neat, and Kumar does not force them to be. Because the real measure of a society is not how fast it grows, but how many of its women still have to ask permission to grow at all.

At times, some stories across cities echo one another, not as repetition, but as reminder. Beneath India’s diversity lies a shared rhythm of negotiation and persistence, and it is precisely in that everyday routine that Kumar captures how quiet change is made.

Reading Busy Women, I could not help but think of the women who have quietly shaped my own life, each of them embodying a resilience that rarely announces itself but is unmistakable in its force. I have also been fortunate, over the course of my career, to know many other women across hierarchies whose determination and strength seldom make it into the mainstream telling of India’s progress. Kumar’s book feels like a necessary recognition of these lives, a moving account of women who are not waiting for change, but creating it in the most ordinary, and extraordinary, ways.

The future of India is not only being built in boardrooms and metros, but in the quiet determination of women who refuse to make their ambition an apology. And in doing so, they leave behind a legacy of possibility, teaching the next generation that freedom is not gifted, it is claimed.

Kumar introduces us to a wide constellation of women entrepreneurs, each with her own hard-won milestones, setbacks, and breakthroughs, stories told with such clarity that they linger well beyond the page. But the sheer abundance of lives here makes it impossible for a review to single out favourites without doing injustice to the whole. Busy Women is not meant to be sampled, it is meant to be absorbed. The only honest conclusion is this: Do not rely on a review. Read the book.

Srinath Sridharan is an author, corporate adviser & independent director on corporate boards

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.

Busy Women: Building Commerce and Culture in Middle India

Shinjini Kumar

Penguin Random House

Pp 360, Rs 599