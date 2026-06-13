Consider these three situations. In Europe, several people go through surgical procedures without anaesthesia. There is a psychiatrist who talks to the patient and controls the mind so as not to feel pain. Recovery is fast. In a second situation a person who has been hurt is administered a balm, which reduces the pain immediately. Later it is revealed that it was not a balm but a plain cream that was applied. In the third situation a person volunteers to be part of an experiment for a pill. When he reads up on it after taking it he realises it is potent and has some negative effects. The blood pressure levels increase dramatically and the person is rushed to hospital. But all body parameters are normal. Then the person is told that he was not given any medicated tablet but just a placebo. The blood pressure stabilises.

What do these stories tell us? It is belief that drives our behaviour. The way the mind is conditioned by such beliefs can make one feel the way we do. This is the core of Nir Eyal’s book written with Julie Li, titled Beyond Belief. It is a book that uses scientific ways to stop limiting ourselves which will, in turn, help to achieve breakthrough results. By changing the way our mind works or thinks we can change our attitude to life.

ALSO READ Book review of The Kerala Club: Keepers of the Flame

Quite interestingly, he argues that placebos are useful as they serve the purpose of making us feeling better. The same phenomenon can be taken to the area of religion or belief in god, which works in an analogous manner. While praying and doing nothing will not get one far, belief and effort put together can deliver better results. Therefore, whether or not one prays, belief in an entity called god is useful. A far reaching extension of this discussion is that those who are spiritual but not religious often suffer the most and have higher levels of anxiety, phobias and depression.

Beliefs, according to the author, are the foundation of motivation in life. Efforts will matter only if we believe in what we are doing. Motivation includes three elements of ‘what to do’ to reach the ‘desired outcome’ with ‘conviction’. If any of these three links are missing or weak, it will not work. We also need to be open to feedback so that we can change our goals so that we are tuned into reality all the time. Hence everyone cannot hope to become a president or sport star just by believing that one is made for it.

Three-Part Framework

In this context the author talks of three powers of the belief framework, which is the crux of the book. The first is ‘attention’, which he describes as seeing things that help to shape possibilities.

This is important because if our mind starts seeing failure or threats, it becomes demotivating, and eventually nothing is achieved. Therefore, negative thoughts need to be kept away. This is something that one tends to be caught in and hence there is need to challenge such unhelpful beliefs. This comes from rumination which should ultimately lead to reshaping our perception, which, in turn, redirects our attention through the power of belief.

The second element is ‘anticipation’, where one should predict what to expect from any action. If we anticipate pain, then it just might come true. There is need, according to the author, to break the pain-fear-pain cycle. If we fear pain, we will experience more of it, which will confirm the danger which we anticipated. Therefore, how one conditions the mind is important whenever we form expectations.

ALSO READ Workouts on the wall: Indoor climbing gyms are becoming the new urban fitness obsession

This is why placebos work because the conscious mind understands the cure being taken and the body responds to the same as if it is curing the problem.

Here there is an interesting take on ageing which most people can relate to. The author argues that one’s belief in ageing and physical capability literally influences the biology of the being. People with positive ageing beliefs live 7.5 years longer than those with negative thoughts. Negative beliefs leads to physical de-conditioning and social isolation, which just accelerates the process.

The third element is called ‘agency’. To make positive thinking work we need to use evidence to change and make it happen. The difference between people who perform this function well will determine how one tackles challenging situations. It is not just anticipating problems but working to navigate them, which helps beliefs turn into reality. Hence there is need to focus on things which we can control. Agency, therefore, transforms uncertainty into a bridge towards concrete benefits through intentional practice. This is where prayer works through psychology and hence goes beyond plain theology.

Trap of Pure Optimism

Is all positive thinking very good and a panacea for our problems? This is a likely question to come up as the reader peruses these pages. Here the author raises a red flag and talks about how positive fantasies can backfire as they relax the body as if the goal has already been achieved. The circle of false promise traps people, leading to major disappointments. He hence prefers mental contrasting to plain positive thinking where we constantly pair future dreams with present obstacles. They hence engage with all the three powers of belief. They direct attention to realistic obstacles. They build anticipation for both success and challenges, and finally strengthen the agency trait to handle these challenges.

This book can come under the self-help category which uses psychological principles to enable empowerment of the individual. It does show that belief lies in the mind which can be made to work to take us in the right direction. But the three vital components of belief — attention, anticipation and agency are essential to make wishes come true. This is a book with a strong message to reinforce confidence in oneself and meeting challenges with a positive mind frame.

Madan Sabnavis is chief economist, Bank of Baroda

Beyond Belief: The Science-Backed Way to Stop Limiting Yourself and Achieve Extraordinary Results

Nir Eyal with Julie Li

Penguin Random House

Pp 304, Rs 999