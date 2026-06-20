Dalit memoirs outline the “pain, suffering and agony” of belonging to marginalised communities in India who are forced to lead a life of ‘perpetual insecurity’. Urmila Pawar writes about this existence of flux in The Weave of my Life, translated from the Marathi by Maya Pandit. Likewise, Sujatha Gidla’s Ants among Elephants is a searing read about the misery brought upon Dalits in a caste society and particularly on women in a patriarchal set-up.

Their very act of writing is an act of resistance. Both Pawar and Gidla, and other writers like them, surmounted the odds to hold a mirror to society. It’s as much a story about their lives as it is a fight for rights for the dispossessed, giving people made invisible by society a voice.

In Dalit Women and the Fullness of Life, Christina Dhanuja takes it a step further, by imagining and arguing for a world in which Dalit women can ‘aspire’ for pleasure, intimacy, desire and joy, beautifully brought out in the cover illustration by Shrujana Sridhar. “What will get the world to see Dalit women as wholesome human beings — who can be as flawed (and fragile) as they are innocent, and as gifted as they are ordinary?” she asks in her author’s note.

It’s a brave question in a community where inequality rules, where crimes against Dalit women are on the rise, where they have to ‘hustle and haggle’ for their most basic needs, food, clothing, shelter, safety, where they are constantly being asked to “make do amid hunger, poverty, violence, discrimination and death.” Dhanuja is a Dalit Christian, part of a minority who charted her own path by seizing opportunities that came her way, shielded in part from a bit of the bleakness by her parents. A co-founder of the Dalit History Month project, launched in 2015, she has defied caste and gender rules, and as she writes in her author’s note, she is aware of her Dalit identity but doesn’t want to be consumed by it. It’s a hope she holds out for the diverse, complex, complicated community of Dalit women.

Dhanuja wants to shatter stereotypes of Dalit women as the workhorse, the victim, the savage or the slut. She does not want them to be seen as either objects of pity or icons of resilience, but instead be accepted as they are, warts and all.

Internal Accountability

In chapters titled Identity, Movements, Work, Community, Sisterhood, Body, Desire, Trauma, Faith and Joy, Dhanuja goes through a gamut of emotions and experiences and offers a whole spectrum of possibilities, building a case for a better understanding of both individual and collective futures.

She literally begins her argument at home, pointing out that “Dalit women’s movements must allow many points of view” and be “willing to identify our responsibilities towards each other. Where accountability is not just about critiquing one another but about discerning each other’s challenges and having the grace to extend help when needed.”

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Dhanuja calls out Dalit movements, which include NGOs, political parties and collectives, for recruiting poor Dalit women “only to underpay them and have them do clerical, manual, and menial labour.” She also speaks up against inherent misogyny in Dalit men and the “toxicity they bring into the lives of Dalit women”.

But at the same time, she also pushes against an image of ‘perennial victimhood’, insisting that a “simple way forward is to recognise that all Dalit women are human — not subjects of suffering or symbols of superhuman resilience. And, just like everyone else, they are entitled to more than basic rights”.

Dhanuja calls for a purge of the ‘caste-mind’ which afflicts not only the savarna but also Dalits who have moved up the caste ladder. This, she says, usually has a devastating consequence for fellow Dalits who are “seeking to be in community with their richer counterparts”.

“We need a feminism,” she writes, “that interrogates caste as much as it does patriarchy. We need a feminism that empowers not just a few but all Dalit women.” Dhanuja’s writing does not encompass the experience of all Dalit women, and she provides a disclaimer upfront, writing that the discourses “are not meant to be comprehensive or authoritative, nor to replace the multiple perspectives other Dalit women writers and intellectuals have put forward.” For instance, the chapter on Faith examines Dalit Christianity, to stay true to her ‘political location’.

Dhanuja quotes Vijeta Kumar from Aparna Sanjay’s article, Reading to Write, Writing to Live: “I feel that when Dalits write, we write from our bodies. There is something called full-body reading. I am advocating ‘full-body writing’; it means to write as if the words are all coming from the gut, heart, liver, teeth, eyes. It’s how Gogu Shyamala (writer and activist) writes, it’s how Ambedkar also wrote.” Vijeta Kumar says she “craved to write from joy, love and madness, not defence.” Is that possible? Dhanuja wants to believe it is possible, and it’s up to the world and its denizens, Dalits, et al, to make this happen.

Sudipta Datta is a books critic based in Kolkata

Book: Dalit Women and the Fullness of Life

Author: Christina Dhanuja

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Pages: 272

Price: Rs 699