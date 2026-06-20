Most leadership books suffer from one of two problems. They are either packed with frameworks, models and acronyms that promise to transform careers, or they are thinly disguised autobiographies in which every setback conveniently becomes a lesson and every lesson ends in triumph.

Shyam Srinivasan’s Better Never Stops largely avoids both traps. The former managing director and chief executive of Federal Bank has written neither a management textbook nor a corporate memoir. Instead, he offers a collection of 27 short reflections on leadership, decision-making and personal growth, drawn from what he calls life’s ‘unscripted moments’.

The premise is simple. Leadership, Srinivasan argues, is rarely forged in carefully planned moments. More often, it emerges through chance encounters, personal setbacks, observations, conversations and experiences that reveal something about judgment, resilience and character. A roadside moongphali vendor, a childhood memory involving rosogollas, a cricket match, a discussion with Satya Nadella or a lesson from behavioural psychology become vehicles for exploring broader themes of ambition, adaptability and self-awareness.

Textures of Truth

This approach works better than one might expect. The book’s greatest strength lies in its texture. Rather than relying on grand corporate episodes, Srinivasan mines everyday experiences for insight. One chapter, Insight is God Fed by Moongphali Cones, argues that the best ideas and most candid conversations often emerge outside formal settings. Another, The Bumblebee Doesn’t Know It Can’t, explores how individuals and organisations frequently impose artificial limits on themselves by accepting conventional wisdom too readily. Neither lesson is particularly original. What makes them effective is that Srinivasan earns them through lived experience rather than management jargon.

The cricket references are particularly well handled. Many Indian business books use cricket as a catch-all metaphor for leadership, teamwork and strategy. Srinivasan is more restrained. In Play the Pitch, Not the Plan, he argues that leaders must respond to conditions on the ground rather than cling rigidly to preconceived strategies. It is a familiar management lesson, but the cricket analogy gives it immediacy. No batsman succeeds by ignoring the nature of the pitch; similarly, no executive can afford to ignore changing realities. The chapter succeeds because it captures a truth that most managers eventually learn the hard way: adaptability often matters more than planning.

Some of the book’s most interesting moments come when Srinivasan ventures into psychology. In The Zeigarnik Effect and the Waiter’s Secret, he explores the tendency of people to remember unfinished tasks more vividly than completed ones. From this he draws lessons about motivation, execution and organisational momentum. Elsewhere, a chapter centred on a childhood craving for rosogollas becomes a meditation on rewards, delayed gratification and the importance of enjoying the journey rather than obsessing over the destination. The insights are not groundbreaking, but they are presented with enough warmth and curiosity to keep the reader engaged.

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Practitioner’s Edge

What elevates the book above the crowded field of leadership literature is the author’s perspective as a practitioner. Srinivasan spent more than three decades in banking, culminating in a 14-year stint at Federal Bank. During that period, he helped transform a respected regional lender into one of India’s more admired mid-sized private-sector banks. Yet he wears these achievements lightly. There is little chest-thumping and almost no attempt to mythologise his own career. The themes that recur throughout the book — humility, curiosity, consistency and the importance of building teams around hunger rather than pedigree — are clearly shaped by his experiences, but they are presented as observations rather than prescriptions.

Indeed, the book’s strongest underlying theme is institution-building. Federal Bank’s evolution under Srinivasan was not a dramatic turnaround story. There was no near-death experience, no celebrity-founder aura and no spectacular pivot. It was the slower and less glamorous work of improving standards, building teams, embracing technology and maintaining discipline across economic cycles. That philosophy quietly informs much of the book. Progress, Srinivasan suggests, rarely comes through dramatic breakthroughs. More often, it is the cumulative result of small improvements sustained over long periods.

The book is not without shortcomings. Some essays feel more like expanded LinkedIn posts than fully developed arguments. The brevity that makes the book accessible also prevents certain ideas from being explored in depth. Readers hoping for a more detailed account of the strategic decisions, failures and trade-offs behind Federal Bank’s transformation may come away wanting more. The candour, while welcome, occasionally feels carefully calibrated — enough vulnerability to appear authentic, but rarely enough to become genuinely uncomfortable. The loose structure also means that readers looking for a coherent leadership philosophy will find themselves assembling it from scattered observations rather than being guided towards it.

Yet perhaps that restraint is deliberate. Better Never Stops is not attempting to offer a grand theory of leadership. Nor is it trying to become the definitive account of Srinivasan’s career. It is a collection of observations from someone who has spent decades watching people, institutions and ideas succeed and fail. Its wisdom lies less in any individual lesson than in the cumulative message that improvement is a continuous process rather than a destination.

In an era crowded with books promising transformational leadership, Srinivasan offers something more modest and perhaps more useful: a reminder that leadership often resides in everyday moments, provided one pays attention to them. Better Never Stops will not fundamentally alter one’s understanding of leadership. What it offers instead is something rarer in Indian business writing — a senior executive speaking plainly about a distinguished career without turning it into a legend. The lessons are hidden in the everyday: a cone of moongphali, a rosogolla, a cricket pitch and a bumblebee in flight. More often than not, that is precisely where the most useful ones are found.

Book: Better Never Stops: Leadership Insights from Life’s Unscripted Moments

Author: Shyam Srinivasan

Publisher: Wyzr

Pages: 280

Price: Rs 495